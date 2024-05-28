USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series race comes to New Hampshire Motor Speedway in June

USA TODAY is gearing up for its own special race.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway announced that USA TODAY will serve as the title sponsor for the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 23.

The USA TODAY 301 race will cap a weekend of racing at NASCAR's only New England stop. The SciAps 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Mohegan Sun 100 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will make up Saturday's doubleheader.

Martin Truex Jr. won last year's Cup race at New Hampshire, which has a 1.058-mile oval. The track is located in Loudon, New Hampshire, about 82 miles north of Boston.

Fans watch a NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The USA TODAY 301 race will be held at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 23, and will be broadcast on USA Network.

“We are thrilled to partner with New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Speedway Motorsports for the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series,” said Nate Scott, Vice President of Sports Revenue Strategy at Gannett and the USA TODAY Network. “Racing ranks high among our 50 million engaged sports audience and we can’t wait to share the excitement and incredible content with our loyal fans.”

USA TODAY most recently was the presenting sponsor of a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on March 25, 2023.

The USA TODAY 301 race follows the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, held at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, on Sunday, June 16.

Following the New Hampshire race, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Nashville for the Ally 400 on June 30. Then it's on to the Chicago street race on July 7 followed by a Cup race at Pocono Raceway and the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We are proud to welcome USA TODAY to New England’s only NASCAR weekend,” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “USA TODAY is a highly recognizable and respected name in the media landscape committed to providing high-quality and trusted content to their readers, just as the New Hampshire Motor Speedway team provides an unforgettable experience for our race fans each year. We can’t wait to work with USA TODAY to give our fans the best NASCAR experience in the country next month!”

For ticket information, fans can check out the NHMS web site.

