USA Region 3 Gymnastics Championships come to Albuquerque for 2024

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuqeruqe will host an upcoming gymnastics championship this weekend. The high-flying action for the Region 3 championship kicks off Friday at the Albuquerque Convention Center and is open to the public.

“We are thrilled to welcome gymnasts, coaches, and supporters to Albuquerque for what promises to be an unforgettable event,” said Tania Armenta, President & CEO of Visit Albuquerque in a news release. “The championships represent the culmination of months of hard work and dedication for these athletes, and we are honored to host them in our vibrant city.”

