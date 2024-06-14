USA reach Super 8s but Ireland eliminated after washout

The USA are playing in their first ever cricket World Cup, co-hosting the event with the West Indies [Getty Images]

T20 World Cup, Group A (Lauderhill, Florida)

USA: Did not bat

Ireland: Did not bat

Match abandoned without a ball bowled

Table.

The USA qualified for the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup after their match against Ireland in Florida was washed out.

There had been tropical storms and flooding in the morning and over the preceding days which caused a waterlogged outfield that did not dry in time.

The match was scheduled to start at 15:30 BST, with the cut-off time for a five-over match at 19:16 BST.

Sri Lanka v Nepal was also washed out at the same venue on Wednesday, and India are scheduled to take on Canada there on Saturday.

But a heavy storm followed the abandonment leaving big puddles on the outfield, which also puts that game in doubt.

Co-hosts USA join India from their group in reaching the next round, which eliminates Ireland, Canada and Pakistan.

Australia, West Indies, Afghanistan and South Africa have also qualified from the other groups.

It is a remarkable achievement for a side ranked 18th in the world, playing in their first World Cup and who only played their first T20 international in 2019.

They beat Canada in a high-scoring thriller in the tournament opener, shocked Pakistan in a super over and then put in a spirited fight against cricketing giants India.

But it concludes a disappointing tournament for Ireland, who lost their two preceding group matches but have the chance of a consolation win against Pakistan on Sunday.

Irish cricket commentator Andrew Leonard, speaking on Test Match Special, said that the Irish players will be "aghast" at the end to their World Cup campaign.

"I imagine it is going to be the most forlorn Irish dressing room, this is not indicative of where Irish cricket is at by any stretch of the imagination," he added.

"If you look at Ireland, they have been so poor this tournament compared to how well they have played in the last 12-18 months, 10 really poor overs against Canada means that Ireland's Super 8s dreams have been dashed."

BBC Test Match Special's Alex Hartley added that the USA "fully deserve" to be in their situation.

"Before the tournament we were looking at the groups and thinking, right, India and Pakistan go through from this one," World Cup winner Hartley said.

"But then they chased down that big total against Canada which made us take notice, and then against Pakistan we really saw it, they play as a team.

"They bowl to clear plans, they communicate well, they are all learning but they have been so impressive. They fully deserve to be in this situation."

The Super 8s start on Wednesday 19 June with USA, who have now also qualified for the 2026 T20 World Cup by virtue of reaching the last eight here, facing South Africa in Antigua.