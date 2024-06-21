USA predicted starting lineup vs Bolivia: Copa America 2024

The U.S. Men's National Team kicks off their Copa America 2024 campaign against Bolivia in front of a home crowd at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, June 23.

The USMNT's path to this summer's Copa America has been full of huge triumphs and major disappointments. Gregg Berhalter's side won the CONCACAF Nations League back in March, but then got embarrassed by Colombia in their first of two international friendlies, suffering a 5-1 defeat.

The Stars and Stripes bounced back against Brazil just four days later, though, securing a 1-1 draw. Now, with the Copa America tune-ups behind them, the USA's sole focus is on advancing beyond Group C, featuring Uruguay, Panama, and their first opponents, Bolivia.

Here's what the USA's starting XI could look like as they face La Verde in their first Copa America 2024 match.

USA predicted lineup vs Bolivia (4-3-3)

GK: Matt Turner - Matt Turner had a few huge saves against Brazil last week, but he also gifted the Selecao their only goal. He must avoid such mistakes at Copa America 2024.

RB: Joe Scally - Sergino Dest's injury propelled Joe Scally into the starting right-back position for USMNT, and he will make his fourth international start of the year this Sunday.

CB: Chris Richards - Despite shouts for Cameron Carter-Vickers to start against Brazil, Berhalter proved his loyalty to his favorite center-back pairing of Chris Richards and Tim Ream, a duo that should thrive against Bolivia.

CB: Tim Ream - As Tim Ream approaches his 60th international cap, he will continue to be heavily relied on as the veteran of USA's defense.

LB: Antonee Robinson - After a shaky performance against Colombia, Antonee Robinson bounced back against Brazil in USA's last Copa America tune-up. Expect the left-back to start every game at the tournament.

CM: Weston McKennie - Berhalter has shown many different looks for his midfield in 2024, but McKennie has become the one constant.

CM: Tyler Adams - Tyler Adams has only received limited playing time since returning from injury, but the Bournemouth player offers a defensive presence to the midfield that frees McKennie and Reyna.

CM: Gio Reyna - Gio Reyna's creative ability to link up with his forwards adds an attacking threat to the USA that the team loses when he is on the bench.

RW: Timothy Weah - Tim Weah's performances against Colombia and Brazil secured his starting spot on the wing at Copa America 2024.

ST: Folarin Balogun - The USMNT is still searching for their true No. 9 among Haji Wright, Ricardo Pepi, Josh Sargent, and Folarin Balogun, but the Monaco striker will get the nod up front.

LW: Christian Pulisic - After Christian Pulisic shined against Brazil, the 25-year-old will once again take center stage against a much lesser opponent in Bolivia.