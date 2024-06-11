USA predicted lineup vs Brazil: International friendly

After a poor performance last Saturday, USA are looking to bounce back against Brazil in their last international friendly before Copa America 2024.

Ever since the USA won the Concacaf Nations League, the expectations for the USMNT have reached new heights. The Stars and Stripes have the opportunity to compete and maybe even win the Copa America on home soil in front of a packed crowd at Hard Rock Stadium.

Unfortunately, the USMNT came out flat in their first international friendly against Colombia last weekend, losing 5-1 to the South American side. Very few of the starting XI played well, which means Gregg Berhalter will surely switch up his lineup for the USA's clash with Brazil.

Here's what the USA's starting XI could look like as they face one of the Copa America favorites on June 12 in Orlando.

USA predicted lineup vs Brazil (4-3-3)

GK: Matt Turner - Nothing went right for Turner against Colombia, but he is still the best option for the USMNT heading into Copa America 2024.

RB: Joe Scally - Coming off an underwhelming performance, Scally still has a lot of work to do to convince his manager and the fans that he is the right replacement for Sergino Dest.

CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers - After watching his side concede five goals, Berhalter needs to make a change on the backline and give Carter-Vickers a chance to prove himself against arguably the best front three in the Copa America.

CB: Tim Ream - Ream must find his top form again against the speed and skill of Brazil. If he can lock down Rodrygo, then the USA will have great momentum heading into the tournament.

LB: Antonee Robinson - Robinson made the costly error to gift Colombia their first goal on Saturday, and he must avoid any more glaring defensive mistakes if the U.S. have any chance against the Selecao.

CM: Weston McKennie - McKennie will have a chance to redeem his forgetful performance on Saturday as long as he connects with Reyna and shows the midfield brilliance the two are capable of together.

CM: Tyler Adams - Tyler Adams is being strictly managed by Berhalter after recently returning from injury, but the Bournemouth player provides the U.S. with a much-needed defensive presence in the midfield.

CM: Gio Reyna - Reyna is at his best when he is in an attacking role, and with McKennie and Adams behind him, the midfielder is free to play as the team's No. 10.

RW: Timothy Weah - Weah has produced time and time again for the USMNT, but he will have a whole new challenge going up against Brazil's backline.

ST: Folarin Balogun - The Monaco striker was one of the only bright spots in USA's last match, providing Weah with the through ball to score their side's only goal. Balogun must produce against Brazil or he could see his starting job taken by Haji Wright or even Ricardo Pepi.

LW: Christian Pulisic - Despite being subbed off at halftime against Colombia, Pulisic will once again start up front for the USMNT and look to use his playmaking ability to exploit Brazil's Danilo.