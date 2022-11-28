USA’s pivotal World Cup matchup with Iran will be complicated

The math is simple enough to understand: The U.S. needs to beat Iran in its final group stage game on Tuesday in order to advance out of Group B and into the knockout round of the World Cup.

The task, with or without the political backdrop of the matchup, is more complicated.

Team USA never seems to make things easy on itself at World Cups, and the 2022 event in Qatar is no exception. With just two points from two games to open the tournament, only the three points earned with a victory over Iran will garner a coveted spot in the Round of 16.

In nearly every World Cup appearance since 1994, the U.S. has needed a result in the final game of group play, and perhaps some help from the outcome in the other group game being played simultaneously, in order to advance to the knockout stage. In 2010, the U.S. needed to beat Algeria and advanced on Landon Donovan’s epic stoppage time goal. In 2014, while the U.S. was losing to eventual champion Germany, 1-0, Portugal beat Ghana to force a three-way tie for second place, allowing the Americans to move on due to goal differential.

With just one player — DeAndre Yedlin — remaining on the roster from the U.S.’s last World Cup appearance in 2014, this group lacks experience on this big stage, which could be a blessing or a burden for a team with burgeoning talent and expectations.

This may be Christian Pulisic’s chance to have his “Landon” moment, although waiting until after 90 minutes might cause a few too many heart palpitations for those watching and playing. Pulisic, who is not a fan of his Captain America moniker, has had brushes with brilliance in the tournament thus far. His phenomenal service set up Tim Weah’s goal in the opening draw against Wales. His blast from the left side of the box caromed off the crossbar in last Friday’s scoreless draw with heavily-favored England.

One factor that could help Pulisic and the Americans’ scoring struggles, is the creativity of Gio Reyna, whose first appearance came as a late sub against England. The Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder was coming off injuries prior to the tournament and coach Gregg Berhalter has said the 20-year-old was feeling tightness during training. Perhaps he will start or see more minutes on Tuesday.

Story continues

With goals at a premium, we should expect more of the high-pressing strategy Berhalter’s side deployed against Wales in the opener than the deliberate defensive shape that frustrated England in the second game. Iran, which should advance with a tie, could pull back into a defensive shell as coach Carlos Queiroz is sometimes known to do, or mix in fearless attack like it did in a 2-0 win over Wales.

“One thing we’ve talked about is how difficult goals are in the World Cup. It’s hard to come by goals. That’s what we’ve found,” Berhalter said on Monday. “For us, it’s about how do we put our players in position to create chances. And get on the end of those chances. We’ve been defending really well, and that keeps you in games. We know in this game we’re going to need to score a goal. It’s going to have to happen. So we stay calm. We have a plan and we have to go out and execute that plan.”

Executing that plan on the field may be easier than dealing with issues off it.

In the 1998 World Cup – before more than half this roster was even born – the U.S. lost, 2-1, to Iran, a result that eliminated the Americans from advancement after just two matches. That win for Iran was celebrated by their players and their country, who had long felt the shadow of political friction between the two countries since the late 1970s.

That friction, of course, still remains. And there are recent distractions added to this meeting.

The game comes as protests on the streets of Iran concerning the treatment of women there have been dominating world headlines. They began following the September arrest and subsequent death of Masha Amini, a 22-year-old who openly violated the country’s rules requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab.

Some Iranian players have publicly supported the protests, and the starting 11 stood in silent protest during the playing of the Iranian national anthem before kickoff of their opening 6-2 loss to England. Officials and government supporters confiscated items from fans supporting the protests at Iran’s match against Wales.

That friction, of course, still remains. And there are recent distractions added to this meeting.

The game comes as protests on the streets of Iran concerning the treatment of women there have been dominating world headlines. They began following the September arrest and subsequent death of Masha Amini, a 22-year-old who openly violated the country’s rules requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab.

As if those distractions aren’t enough, U.S. soccer stoked Iranian criticism over the weekend when, in support of the protests, it posted graphics that included an Iranian flag that omitted the emblem of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We had no idea that [was put out there],” Berhalter said. “The staff, the players had no idea. Our focus is on this match. I don’t want to sound aloof or not caring by saying that. The guys have worked really hard for the last four years. We have 72 hours between England and Iran. And we really are just focused on how to get past Iran so that we can go to the knockout stage of this tournament. Of course our thoughts are with the [Iranian] people. The whole country. The whole team. Everyone. But our focus is on this match.”

That focus for a win and three points or bust for the U.S. on Tuesday.

“Coming into the World Cup and it also being a first experience for a lot of us, our first goal on the agenda is we have to get out of our group, by all means,” U.S. captain Tyler Adams said. “And it’s good that we’ve made that tangible and we can now achieve that goal with a win tomorrow. It’s good to go into a game knowing there’s only one way to do it. We have to go after it. It will feel like a success for us when we make it out of the group and move on in the tournament.”