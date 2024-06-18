USA omits Bryson DeChambeau after announcing four-player golf team for Paris Olympics
Bryson DeChambeau has missed out on selection for Paris 2024 despite his US Open triumph, with Scottie Scheffler leading the United States’ quartet at the Olympics.
DeChambeau secured his second major at Pinehurst last weekend, edging out Rory McIlroy in North Carolina.
It continued an excellent year in golf’s biggest events for the LIV Golf star, with a tie for sixth at The Masters followed by a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship.
That strong major form has not been enough, though, for the 30-year-old to force his way into a four-player American squad drawn from the PGA Tour, with DeChambeau only rising to 10th in the Official World Golf Rankings that determine selection.
Xander Schauffele will bid for repeat success after claiming gold at Tokyo 2020 having secured his maiden major last month, while Collin Morikawa also returns for a second Olympics.
Wyndham Clark, who has endured mixed form since his US Open win last summer, completes the line-up for the event, which will be held at Le Golf National between August 1 and August 4.
Team USA’s selection for the women’s tournament will be confirmed after the Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee this weekend, though defending champion Nelly Korda is a certainty following a remarkable year on tour.
Team GB will be represented in the men’s event by Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, while Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are the Irish entries.
Paris 2024 men’s golf field in full
USA: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa
Ireland: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
Sweden: Ludvig Aberg, Alex Noren
Norway: Viktor Hovland, Kristoffer Ventura
Spain: Jon Rahm, David Puig
Japan: Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima
France: Mathieu Pavon, Victor Perez
Austria: Sepp Straka
Australia: Jason Day, Min Woo Lee
South Korea: Tom Kim, An Byeong-hun
Canada: Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
South Africa: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik van Rooyen
Germany: Stephan Jager, Matti Schmid
Denmark: Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen
Belgium: Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Argentina: Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti
New Zealand: Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier
Poland: Adrian Meronk
Chile: Joaquin Niemann, Cristobal del Solar
Finland: Sami Valimaki
Chinese Taipei: Yu-Chun-an, Pan Cheng-tsung
Netherlands: Joost Luiten, Darius van Driel
China: Yuan Yechun, Dou Zecheng
Colombia: Camilo Villegas, Nico Echavarria
Italy: Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi
India: Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar
Puerto Rico: Rafael Campos
Mexico: Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer
Thailand: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai
Malaysia: Gavin Green
Paraguay: Fabrizio Zanotti