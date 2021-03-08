USA Olympics tracker: Five Americans now ranked inside top 15

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Beth Ann Nichols
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With her victory at the LPGA Drive On Championship, Austin Ernst moved up 19 spots in the Rolex Rankings to No. 14 in the world. It’s still a long way to Tokyo, but that jump inside the top 15 carries a great deal of significance. The same is true for Jennifer Kupcho, who moved up nine spots in the rankings to 12th with her second-place finish on Sunday in Ocala.

The maximum number of women who can represent the U.S. in the 2021 Olympics is four, and all four of those players must be ranked 15th or higher.

There are currently five American women ranked inside the top 15.

At the 2016 Games, Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller made up the U.S. Olympic Women’s Golf Team.

The women’s competition for the 2021 Olympics will take place Aug. 4-7 at Kasumigaseki Country Club. The cutoff to qualify is June 28, immediately following the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Ernst joins good friends Jessica and Nelly Korda as the only winners so far in the 2021 LPGA season. There are 13 LPGA events scheduled between now and the qualification deadline, though that number could shrink if any of the three Asian events are canceled due to the pandemic.

“If you talk to anybody this year and they don’t mention playing the Olympics,” Angela Stanford said when asked about her goals, “then they’re lying. So I don’t want to lie to you. Playing in the Olympics is a dream for every athlete … that’s probably the long shot.”

Here are the top 10 Americans in the world as of Monday, March 8.

3. Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda imitates a “selfie” as she poses with the trophy following the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Followed in her big sister’s footsteps by winning the second event of the year, the Gainbridge LPGA at Lake Nona. The week prior, finished third at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Championship, won by Jessica Korda.

5. Danielle Kang

Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions
Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

Danielle Kang plays a shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament Of Champions at Tranquilo Golf Course at the Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club on January 23, 2021 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Tied for sixth at the LPGA Drive On after missing the cut at Gainbridge. Has dreamed of competing in the Olympics since childhood – in martial arts.

10. Lexi Thompson

CME Group Tour Championship
CME Group Tour Championship

Lexi Thompson plays the ninth hole during the third round of the CKE Group Tour Championship, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Tiburon Golf Club in North Naples, Florida.

Tied for second at the Gainbridge LPGA. Loved her experience in Rio so much she had the Olympics rings tattooed on her wrist.

12. Jennifer Kupcho

LPGA Drive On Championship
LPGA Drive On Championship

Jennifer Kupcho plays her shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala Golf Club on March 05, 2021 in Ocala, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Notched her third career runner-up at the LPGA Drive On, overcoming a terrible migraine in the first round.

14. Austin Ernst

LPGA Drive On Championship - Final Round
LPGA Drive On Championship - Final Round

Austin Ernst of the United States plays her shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala Golf Club on March 07, 2021 in Ocala, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Beat the field by five last week to collect her third career title. Looks more confident than ever.

18. Jessica Korda

Diamond Resorts Tournament Of Champions - Final Round
Diamond Resorts Tournament Of Champions - Final Round

Jessica Korda reacts to a birdie putt during the first playoff hole to win the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Tranquilo Golf Course at the Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club on January 24, 2021 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Carded a 60 en route to victory at the season-opening Diamond Resorts TOC. Ranks fourth on the tour both in driving distance and greens in regulation.

32. Stacy Lewis

CME Group Tour Championship - Round One
CME Group Tour Championship - Round One

Stacy Lewis looks on from the third tee during the first round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on December 17, 2020 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Best finish so far this season is a T-8 at Gainbridge. Finished in a share of fourth in Rio, one shot out of the podium.

35. Ally Ewing

Pelican Women&#39;s Championship - Round Two
Pelican Women's Championship - Round Two

Ally McDonald hits her tee shot on the third holeduring the second round of the Pelican Women's Championship at Pelican Golf Club on November 20, 2020 in Belleair, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Won her first LPGA title last October and represented the U.S., subbing in for an injured Lewis, at the 2019 Solheim Cup.

37. Lizette Salas

LPGA: U.S. Women&#39;s Open - Second Round
LPGA: U.S. Women's Open - Second Round

Lizette Salas takes a tee shot off the 2nd tee box during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Champions Golf Club. (Photo by Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports)

Dropped three spots in the rankings after missing her second consecutive cut. Recorded her last top 10 at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in February 2020.

39. Amy Olson

Gainbridge LPGA - Round Two
Gainbridge LPGA - Round Two

Amy Olson of the United States smiles as she walks from the ninth tee during the second round of the Gainnbridge LPGA at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Has one start this season, a T-24 at the Gainbridge LPGA. Made a big jump in the rankings late last year after a T-2 at the U.S. Women’s Open in Houston.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Women’s college golf team of the week: Dallas Baptist

    Dallas Baptist, an NCAA Division II school, teed it up in last week’s Kiawah Island Classic and topped 40 Division I teams for the win.

  • Women’s college golf player of the week: Erica Shepherd, Duke

    Erica Shepherd turned in rounds of 69-70-70 at the Gamecock Intercollegiate for a 7-under 209 and her first first collegiate title.

  • Players Championship odds, predictions and PGA Tour picks

    We take a look at the 2021 Players Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.

  • Two-thirds of tropical rainforest destroyed or degraded globally, NGO says

    Humans have degraded or destroyed roughly two-thirds of the world's original tropical rainforest cover, new data reveals – raising alarm that a key natural buffer against climate change is quickly vanishing. The forest loss is also a major contributor of climate-warming emissions, with the dense tropical forest vegetation representing the largest living reservoir of carbon. Logging and land conversion, mainly for agriculture, have wiped out 34% of the world's original old-growth tropical rainforests, and degraded another 30%, leaving them more vulnerable to fire and future destruction, according to an analysis by the non-profit Rainforest Foundation Norway.

  • Golf Pick 'Em: The Players matchup breakdowns

    The 2021 Golf Pick 'Em season in the NBC Sports Predictor app continues this week with the Players Championship. (Getty Images)

  • Christian Klueg builds ‘rink of dreams’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

    NBC Sports celebrates "Hockey Day in America" this Sunday with an NHL quadruple header on NBC and NBCSN.

  • Vietnam vaccinates COVID-19 front-liners with its 1st doses

    Vietnam administered its first COVID-19 doses Monday to the front-line workers who made the nation's relative success in controlling the pandemic possible — health workers, contact tracers and security forces who handled quarantine duties. Thousands of doctors, nurses and technicians working at hospitals designated to treat COVID-19 patients lined up in the morning and received the first jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine. “I have been waiting for this day for a long time,” nurse Nguyen Thi Huyen said after she got her injection.

  • Lonely Joe, rampant Rishabh: Five talking points from India v England

    India crushed England inside three days of the fourth Test to clinch the series 3-1 and book their meeting with New Zealand in the World Test Championship final.

  • Women in Love: ‘The World to Come’ Is Filled With the Wild Excitement of Romance

    Vanessa Kirby is utterly magnetic in director Mona Fastvold's 19-century historical drama focused on the desire between women

  • Better than Most: Fred Funk’s ’embarrassing’ four-putt led to Tiger Woods’ perfect line

    Fred Funk's "embarrassing" four-putt led to Tiger Woods' perfect line and the "better than most" putt at the Players Championship.

  • Steve Stricker talks Tiger Woods, Ryder Cup plans at Arnold Palmer Invitational

    After wearing red and black on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Steve Stricker dished on Tiger Woods and his Ryder Cup plans.

  • Cut Panthers player Stephen Weatherly said he got a bit complacent after signing contract

    Stephen Weatherly was released by the Panthers and picked up by his former team, the Minnesota Vikings.

  • Johnson the betting favorite at The Players

    World No. 1 and reigning Masters champ Dustin Johnson opened as the betting favorite for this week's Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Jordan Spieth on his sloppy Bay Hill finish: ‘I kind of want to go break something’

    Spieth recorded his third top-5 finish in his last four starts, but shot 76 on Sunday and remains winless since 2017.

  • Trey Gowdy slams MSNBC host for disparaging Sen. Tim Scott based on race

    Joy Reid says Sen. Scott provided a 'patina of diversity' for the GOP; Fox News Primetime host hits back.

  • Oakmont, Congressional and Old Memorial each auctioning off a Round of a Lifetime

    Oakmont, Congressional and Old Memorial are each auctioning off a Round of a Lifetime to benefit charity.

  • From Florida to 'Frisco', Americans flock to movies, bars and ballparks after winter of worry

    From the crack of the baseball bat in Florida to clinking of cocktails in San Francisco bars, the sounds of spring are in the air as Americans start to return to many of the beloved pastimes they were forced to abandon 12 months ago. Over the past weekend, New Yorkers watched movies on the big screen, San Franciscans dined indoors, and baseball fans cheered on their favorite big-league players as spring training resumed in Florida. "It feels awesome," said civil engineering specialist Matt Skelton, 39, leaving a concession stand on Saturday afternoon clutching a bag of popcorn at TD Ballpark in Florida's West Coast city of Dunedin, seasonal home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.