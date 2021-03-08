USA Olympics tracker: Five Americans now ranked inside top 15

With her victory at the LPGA Drive On Championship, Austin Ernst moved up 19 spots in the Rolex Rankings to No. 14 in the world. It’s still a long way to Tokyo, but that jump inside the top 15 carries a great deal of significance. The same is true for Jennifer Kupcho, who moved up nine spots in the rankings to 12th with her second-place finish on Sunday in Ocala.

The maximum number of women who can represent the U.S. in the 2021 Olympics is four, and all four of those players must be ranked 15th or higher.

There are currently five American women ranked inside the top 15.

At the 2016 Games, Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller made up the U.S. Olympic Women’s Golf Team.

The women’s competition for the 2021 Olympics will take place Aug. 4-7 at Kasumigaseki Country Club. The cutoff to qualify is June 28, immediately following the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Ernst joins good friends Jessica and Nelly Korda as the only winners so far in the 2021 LPGA season. There are 13 LPGA events scheduled between now and the qualification deadline, though that number could shrink if any of the three Asian events are canceled due to the pandemic.

“If you talk to anybody this year and they don’t mention playing the Olympics,” Angela Stanford said when asked about her goals, “then they’re lying. So I don’t want to lie to you. Playing in the Olympics is a dream for every athlete … that’s probably the long shot.”

Here are the top 10 Americans in the world as of Monday, March 8.

3. Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda

Followed in her big sister’s footsteps by winning the second event of the year, the Gainbridge LPGA at Lake Nona. The week prior, finished third at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Championship, won by Jessica Korda.

5. Danielle Kang

Danielle Kang

Tied for sixth at the LPGA Drive On after missing the cut at Gainbridge. Has dreamed of competing in the Olympics since childhood – in martial arts.

10. Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson

Tied for second at the Gainbridge LPGA. Loved her experience in Rio so much she had the Olympics rings tattooed on her wrist.

12. Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Kupcho

Notched her third career runner-up at the LPGA Drive On, overcoming a terrible migraine in the first round.

14. Austin Ernst

Austin Ernst

Beat the field by five last week to collect her third career title. Looks more confident than ever.

18. Jessica Korda

Jessica Korda

Carded a 60 en route to victory at the season-opening Diamond Resorts TOC. Ranks fourth on the tour both in driving distance and greens in regulation.

32. Stacy Lewis

Stacy Lewis

Best finish so far this season is a T-8 at Gainbridge. Finished in a share of fourth in Rio, one shot out of the podium.

35. Ally Ewing

Ally Ewing

Won her first LPGA title last October and represented the U.S., subbing in for an injured Lewis, at the 2019 Solheim Cup.

37. Lizette Salas

Lizette Salas

Dropped three spots in the rankings after missing her second consecutive cut. Recorded her last top 10 at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in February 2020.

39. Amy Olson

Amy Olson

Has one start this season, a T-24 at the Gainbridge LPGA. Made a big jump in the rankings late last year after a T-2 at the U.S. Women’s Open in Houston.

