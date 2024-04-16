USA men’s Olympic basketball roster reportedly finalized

(WCMH) — The superstar roster for the USA Olympic men’s basketball team going to Paris this summer is reportedly finalized.

Multiple reports on Monday evening said that 11 of the 12 American players for the 2024 Olympics in France are locked in. Each of those players is an NBA all-star with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry headlining the group.

Reported USA Olympic basketball roster

This dream collection of players has combined to earn eight NBA MVPs, 12 NBA titles, and 78 NBA All-Star selections. The final roster spot has reportedly yet to be determined with notable players in the pool including Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Jalen Brunson.

While James, Durant, and Davis were among the players on the famed 2012 roster, superstars like Curry, Embiid, and Tatum are set to compete in their first Olympics. Team USA is trying to win its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal, an accomplishment the Americans achieved when they won the first seven basketball golds from 1936 to 1968.

The first game for the USA will be on July 28 at 11:15 a.m. against Serbia, who could feature two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. The other teams in the Americans group are South Sudan and the winner of a July Olympic qualifier in Puerto Rico. The teams competing in that qualifier include Mexico, Ivory Coast, Lithuania, Italy, Puerto Rico, and Bahrain.

The gold medal game will be played on Aug. 10. You can watch the Olympic basketball tournaments and full coverage of the games on NBC4 and NBC Universal channels.

