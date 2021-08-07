USA men’s basketball topples France to win gold medal at Tokyo Games

SAITAMA, Japan — For his last warmup shots before every game in Tokyo, Kevin Durant would launch the ball toward the rafters, trying to make the ball swish without moving the net.

He aimed high throughout the Olympics. The best player on a USA basketball team missing a handful of superstars, Durant became the dominant player in the Olympics. Saturday at the Saitama Super Arena, he scored 29 points to lead the US to its fourth straight gold medal with a 87-82 victory over France.

France defeated the US in the team's first game of the Olympics. Then the USA began improving its defense and Durant began orchestrating the offense, and the US closed the Olympics with a flourish.

Durant demonstrated his usual shooting touch and obvious emotion, pumping his fist after a first-half dunk, and running to the bench for emphatic high-fives after making a third-quarter three-pointer.

Durant also covered everyone from point guards to France's physical center Rudy Gobert, forcing Gobert to travel on an early-fourth quarter possession. Durant would finish with six rebounds and three assists as well as leading all scorers.

France closed to within two points early in the second half, and were within four before Durant sandwiched a two-point and a three-point shot around a layup from Jrue Holiday that made it 56-48, USA.

At that point, Durant had 26 of the US's 56 points.

The US went on a 9-2 run to take a 71-57 lead toward the end of the third quarter, with former Timberwolf Zach Lavine scoring five straight points.

Then France hit two three-pointers, including one from Nick Batum, to cut the lead to 71-63 entering the fourth quarter.

The USA's offense went dry early in the fourth quarter, in part because they stopped getting the ball to Durant, and France cut the lead to 73-70.

The United States' defense improved dramatically as the tournament progressed, and the Americans forced a shot-clock violation on the first defensive possession of the game.

The Americans missed their first eight three-point shots of the game, allowing France to take a 14-10 lead. Durant made the USA's first three-pointer late in the first quarter, tying the score at 18.

From the middle of the first quarter to the middle of the second quarter, the USA went on a 29-12 run to take a 39-26 lead, but France's ability to use superior inside size allowed them to close to within five at the half, at 44-39.

France featured four players of 6-10 or more, most notably powerhouse center Rudy Gobert. The US featured just one player of that height, 7-foot backup center JaVale McGee, one of two USA players who did not play in the first half.

In the first half, Dame Lillard, Devin Booker and Jrue Holiday combined to go 0-for-7 from the three-point line.

The US ended the Olympics with a five-game winning streak but the final game wasn't easy.

The US tried to run out the clock but missed shots and free throws allowed France to get to within three points with 10.2 seconds remaining.