USA Karate National Champions coming to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Cajundome Convention Center will host the 2024 USA Karate National Championships and Team Trials.

The event will take place July 11-14. Various disciplines from various age groups will be showcased.

“It can teach his kids really good discipline and respect for their opponents that you don’t get a lot of support. So it is a very good sport for use and hopefully, this event will attract a lot of locals to come out and hopefully, we’ll see a growth in that sport here in Louisiana because it is a great sport for kids to take up, teaches great discipline, respect and we can all use a little bit,” Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said.

In a display, the lieutenant governor received an honorary black belt from Karate USA officials.

