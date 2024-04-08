USA hockey national championships takes Green Bay

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – For the eighth time in the last 20 years, Green Bay was selected as the host site for the USA hockey national championships, this time at the tier two 16U girls hockey level. The event featured 28 teams and over 700 skaters from 20 states with each group’s goal of being crowned as the best hockey team in the country.

Along with hosting for the weekend, the Green Bay Bobcats, with athletes from school districts such as Green Bay and Ashwaubenon, were awarded an automatic bid to compete in the national championships. Despite falling short in the elite eight, the Bobcats were thrilled to play in such a prestigious tournament.

“There are not many chances where you get to compete to be the best team in the nation at your level,” said Green Bay head coach Matt Golden. “So, it’s pretty awesome for the girls.”

Overall, this event brought in $1 million for the Green Bay community, a large portion of the $2 million that the Cornerstone Community Center generated for regular season tournaments and events this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.