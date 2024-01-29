USA Hockey mandates neck guards for all players under 18

USA Hockey announced Sunday that it is mandating neck guards for all players and on-ice officials under the age of 18. Photo courtesy of USA Hockey/Release

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- USA Hockey announced Sunday that it is mandating neck guards for all players under the age of 18, making it the latest organization to require the protective equipment after a player in Britain's professional league died in October from a skate laceration to the neck.

The USA Hockey Congress approved the legislation Sunday, which mandates that all players and on-ice officials under the age of 18 wear neck guards. The rule goes into effect Aug. 1.

"Safety is always at the forefront of our conversations and the action of our Congress today reflected that," USA Hockey President Mike Trimboli said in a statement.

USA Hockey has long recommended the use of neck guards along with other cut-resistant equipment, but Sunday's announcement comes after its board of directors in November asked its Safety and Protective Equipment Committee to begin looking into making the rule change.

The legislation passed Sunday also strongly recommends that adult players in its organization wear the protective equipment, USA Hockey said.

Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins form a circle around center ice to pay tribute to former player Adam Johnson who die at the age of 29 during a game in Britain's top hockey league at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Oct. 30. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

The announcement comes after former NHL forward Adam Johnson, 29, died due to a cut to his neck from a skate that occurred during an on-ice collision in a game between his Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers in Sheffield.

Following the incident, the English Ice Hockey Association announced that starting next year, neck guards or protectors will be mandated for all players, though the rule does not apply to the Elite Ice Hockey League for which Johnson played.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) congratulates Pittsburgh Penguins center Adam Johnson (47) following Pens the 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on March 31, 2018. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

Days following the incident, the Canadian Junior Hockey League announced that it was making neck guards mandatory immediately for all on-ice activities, including games and practices, of its 122 teams.

And the International Ice Hockey Federation in December also mandated neck guards at all levels of IIHF competitions, including senior categories.

"I know throughout our organization, the overwhelming opinion was that the time is appropriate to modify our rules related to neck laceration protection," USA Hockey Executive Director Pat Kelleher said in a statement Sunday.

"We're also encouraged that the hockey industry is committed to continuing to work to improve the cut resistant products that protect players to help influence the safest possible landscape for the game."