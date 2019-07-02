The USA are hard to like on the pitch, impossible not to admire off it

Players like Megan Rapinoe are beacons of light in the battle for equality and social justice in the US - REUTERS

The United States are a contradiction. As a team, they are difficult to like, cynical, ruthless and tough to beat, they make no attempt to hide their arrogance and are not afraid to deploy the dark arts.

But, as a group of women, it is impossible not to admire them. They are strong, powerful, elite athletes who not only form the strongest squad at this World Cup, but are also beacons of light in the battle for equality and social justice in the US.

They are more than just a team, they represent something far more important in a world where the views of women are still too frequently ignored by men in power. They never tire of winning matches, relentlessly driven to be the best and to make sure everyone knows it, but they fight for more than that at home.

As the former president Barack Obama, who welcomed the squad to the White House after winning the World Cup in Canada four years ago, said on the eve of this tournament, “the USWNT [US women’s national team] are something to smile about. It was great to celebrate with them back in 2015 and I’m excited to root them on in their drive to earn their fourth star. Best of luck to these champions for equality, on and off the field”.

It is not just their co-captain, Megan Rapinoe, who uses her status to shine a light on social injustice. Rapinoe purposefully picked a fight with Donald Trump in the middle of the tournament when she said she would refuse an invitation to the White House if they won the World Cup and followed it up by scoring both goals against France to knock the hosts out of their own tournament.

Megan Rapinoe (right) uses her status to shine a light on social injustice Credit: getty images

As a collective, the team stand together on so many issues, announcing on National Women’s Day in March that they were taking legal action against their own federation as they earn less than the men’s team, alleging “institutional gender discrimination”.

When the federation effectively accused them of failing to understand the complexities of equal pay legislation, their response, via a press release, was: “We look forward to a trial next year after the World Cup.”

As Bridget Gordon so powerfully wrote on blogging website SB Nation ahead of the semi-final against England: “They’ve become a symbol for women’s liberation, for feminism writ large... current and former players, from Mia Hamm all the way to Alex Morgan, are hailed as feminist icons... when the Women’s National Team step out onto the pitch, they are also representing their gender.

“Wins for the USWNT are seen as symbolic wins for all American women, who still struggle for respect, self-determination, and even basic legal rights.

“In that sense, the fight between the USWNT and the federation exposes how little has actually changed in the broader fight for equal rights and against gender discrimination. US Soccer, and their corporate partners, market the team as a group of bad-ass warrior women who dominate on the pitch, and then insist in closed boardrooms that paying those women on equal terms with their male counterparts is simply not feasible.”

The impact is obvious. Before their quarter-final in Paris, US supporters chanted “equal pay, equal pay” as they walked through the streets to the Parc des Princes.

In the US, more people follow the women’s national team than their male counterparts, but the highest-paid male player earns nearly $200,000 (£158,000) more than the women’s equivalent.

The US Soccer Federation, which is believed to have cash reserves of more than $150 million, points to the fact that Fifa offers more prize money for men’s competitions, as does Concacaf, which it believes explain the reasons for the disparity in earnings. Men are also paid a higher appearance fee and win bonus than women.

USA team has become a symbol for women's liberation in America at the World Cup Credit: getty images

These are all things the female players wish to challenge. Should they succeed in their legal battle, it will put pressure on other football associations and federations to follow suit.

It is not the first time the US team have taken to the courts on behalf of their sport. In 2015, they also launched legal action against Fifa after artificial pitches were used for the World Cup in Canada, which they claimed increased their chances of injury and would never have been tolerated at the men’s World Cup. They lost the case, but the negative publicity shamed the governing body and it is highly unlikely they will repeat the experiment.

Everyone in Europe will be hoping England win in Lyon on Tuesday night, but there are plenty of reasons to hope the USWNT are victorious elsewhere.