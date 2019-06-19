USMNT 4, Guyana 0: Takeaways from a promising Gold Cup opener

Tyler Boyd's competitive debut for the USMNT was everything fans had hoped for. (Getty)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — It was far from perfect. Not always dynamic. And certainly not definitive proof of progress or a full-fledged turnaround.

But the U.S. men’s national team’s first competitive game under head coach Gregg Berhalter ended with four goals, three points, and enough encouraging individual performances to satisfy a fan base starving for positivity.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The U.S. beat Gold Cup first-timer Guyana 4-0 in its tournament opener on Tuesday night at Allianz Field in Minnesota.

It labored, at times, through a first half defined primarily by final-third imprecision. But Weston McKennie set up Paul Arriola for a well-struck deadlock-breaker:

THERE IT IS! 🇺🇸



Paul Arriola scores the first USA goal of #GoldCup2019! pic.twitter.com/1mZWTFirj4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2019

The Yanks then put away the game with two goals in quick succession from Tyler Boyd and Gyasi Zardes on 51 and 55 minutes. Berhalter got Christian Pulisic and Michael Bradley off after hour-long shifts – as he’d planned to do all along. Boyd added his second, and the team’s fourth, with 10 minutes remaining.

The only potential scar on a feel-good night was McKennie’s left hamstring. He sunk to the turf in the second half, his fingers gnawing at the hammy. He waived away a stretcher and walked off, but didn’t return.

A serious injury was the one thing that could have made Tuesday a net-negative. But Berhalter said postgame that McKennie “should be OK” – that the injury was only a cramp.

Thus, the USMNT’s first-ever night at Allianz Field was a largely positive one.

Story continues

Tyler Boyd is already the USMNT’s best winger

Tyler Boyd had not met a single one of his current international teammates when he boarded a flight to the Washington, D.C., area earlier this month. A mere two weeks after arriving at his first USMNT camp, he already looks like the team’s best winger.

Is that statement overreactive? Perhaps. But Boyd showed off a full attacking repertoire on Tuesday night that no other USMNT attacker not named Pulisic has. He started on the right. He occasionally swapped flanks. He snuck into crevices of space as right back Nick Lima pushed high. He got on the ball in those packets, or ran onto it in behind.

And, oh by the way, he scored two very nice goals:

TYLER BOYD! 🇺🇸



He scores his first-ever goal for the USMNT and puts the USA up by ✌️ pic.twitter.com/I0Zcietspa — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2019

TYLER BOYD AGAIN! 🇺🇸



What a strike for his second goal of the night 🚀 pic.twitter.com/NT8yIt8ZGG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2019

He came inches away from a hat trick in the 89th minute, and pulled up lame after the miss – a second injury worry. But it was a memorable competitive debut for the 24-year-old winger.

Boyd was born in New Zealand and raised in Southern California. He moved back to his birth nation as a pre-teen, and represented it at youth levels, but filed a one-time FIFA switch last month to fulfill a childhood dream. Berhalter sold him with nuanced tactical discussions. Boyd was immediately given a chance to win a starting winger spot, and appears to have done just that.

Heck, he was already on corner duties – from both sides – and his delivery – inswinging or outswinging – was consistently very good.

If Pulisic is going to play as a No. 10 – which Berhalter has said is the preference – the U.S. needs a playmaking, goalscoring, backline-stretching winger to emerge. Boyd might just be it.

Weston McKennie, developing playmaker

Combining on the right with Boyd for much of the opening hour was McKennie, one of the USMNT’s most promising prospects. He’s not a superstar, but has more above-average tools than the vast majority of his 20-year-old peers. What that description inevitably leads to is the “versatile” label – which can, in some ways, be a developmental hinderance.

Nobody’s quite sure what McKennie is, or what he’ll become. At Schalke, he’s played basically everywhere except goalkeeper and striker. (The positional switches were especially difficult as he endured the first losing season of his entire life.) With the U.S. over the past 20 months, meanwhile, he’s run the gamut of midfield roles. Each requires specific skills – skills that must be learned, and can’t be learned overnight.

The one that requires learning for McKennie to play as a No. 8 in Berhalter’s system – a position that’s much closer to 10 than 6 – is chance-creation. Playing on the half-turn, in the half-space. Drifting wide and playmaking. His shortcomings in those areas are why some wonder whether he’s a fit as one of two “dual 10s” with the national team.

But on Tuesday, we saw him do all of that. Albeit against Guyana, FIFA rank 177, of course. That’s the caveat to all of this. But McKennie showed an ability to handle the position’s demands.

The most memorable instance was the opening goal. Another, though, minutes earlier, was just as notable. McKennie picked up the ball in an inside right position, and turned around a Guyana defender with a splitting through-ball to Boyd.

About 10 seconds later, he was racing back to the edge of his own penalty area and making up for Michael Bradley’s waning pace to cut out a Guyana counter.

He didn’t quite look comfortable in the role. And in the end, it is only Guyana. But there were promising signs.

Other notes

Zardes is not the greatest finisher. Unless, that is, the ball is smacking him flush in the temple off a deflection and zipping just underneath the crossbar ...

Just how they drew it up! 😂



Paul Arriola's shot deflects off Zardes and makes it 3-0 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ys6ph3CAhG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2019

Tim Ream looked a half-step slow, and/or hesitant. He switched off as one cross bounded toward him, which led to Guyana’s most dangerous attacking moment.

The center backs had very little to do.

Michael Bradley captained the team. Berhalter said postgame it was not a difficult decision.

This Pulisic elasitco was, as the kids say, fire:

Christian Pulisic getting off to a 🔥🔥🔥 start in his Gold Cup debut. #GoldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/xOrs8LvqWj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2019

USMNT lineup, Altidore’s absence

Back to front, right to left, 4-3-3, with subs in parentheses:

Zack Steffen; Nick Lima, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Tim Ream; Michael Bradley (Wil Trapp), Weston McKennie (Djordje Mihailovic), Christian Pulisic (Christian Roldan); Tyler Boyd, Gyasi Zardes, Paul Arriola.

The big name missing was Jozy Altidore, who is still working himself up to full fitness. His absence half explained by fitness, half by the fact that Bradley and Pulisic were already on minute limits. Berhalter couldn’t go into a competitive match with three pre-planned subs. At his day-before news conference, he acknowledged that it would “be difficult for every player to play in all” Gold Cup games.

“So we’re going to have to manage the workloads,” he said. “And we’re prepared to do that." Expect Altidore to start against Trinidad.

Up next

In Group D’s other Matchday 1 encounter, Panama outplayed and beat Trinidad and Tobago, 2-0 – meaning the group could be settled on Matchday 2.

On Saturday in Cleveland, Panama gets Guyana (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1) while the U.S. reacquaints itself with Trinidad (8 p.m. ET, FS1). Wins for the favorites would put them on six points and send them through to quarterfinals in Philadelphia, regardless of the outcome of their showdown on the final matchday.

So let the flashbacks to Couva and talk of the rematch commence. The Yanks are off to Ohio.

– – – – – – –

Henry Bushnell is a features writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Question? Comment? Email him at henrydbushnell@gmail.com, or follow him on Twitter @HenryBushnell, and on Facebook.