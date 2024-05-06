USA dominate World Athletic Relays

The United States dominated the World Athletics Relays by winning four of the five golds on offer in the Bahamas on Sunday.

Noah Lyles got the men's team over the line in the 4x100m as they won in 37.40 seconds ahead of Canada (37.89s).

Defending champions Italy, led by reigning Olympic 100m gold medallist Marcell Jacobs, were initially credited with bronze but were later disqualified, giving third to France.

American Gabby Thomas claimed two golds, first as part of the women's 4x100m relay team and then in the women's 4x400m relay.

"It's been a great preparation," said Thomas. "At the end of the day I knew the girls would have it regardless because they have a great 4x400m relay squad.

"It's a testament to how we came to World Relays, we came prepared with the mentality to get the job done and we were committed to that."

Britain's team of Alyson Bell, Amy Hunt, Bianca Williams and Aleeya Sibbons won bronze in the women's 4x100m, with France taking silver.

Meanwhile, the US team of Matthew Boling, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Willington Wright and Kendall Ellis set a championship record when winning the mixed 4x400m relay in three minutes 10.73 seconds.

Netherlands won silver with Ireland taking the bronze.

Botswana became the first African nation to win a men’s sprint event at the World Relays with victory in the men’s 4x400m.

The hosts had earlier secured their place in the Olympics by winning their mixed 4x400m relay heat.