USA Cycling Names Powerhouse Rosters for Road, Track, and Mountain Bike Events at 2024 Paris Olympics

American cyclists have been having a heck of a run for their various WorldTour teams of late. With the Paris Olympics on the horizon, some of those racers will soon have the chance to ride together wearing the same star-spangled cycling kit.

After much anticipation, USA Cycling finally announced the rosters for its men’s and women’s road, track, and mountain bike teams. The rosters include rising road stars Brandon McNulty, Magnus Sheffield, and Matteo Jorgenson on the men’s side and time-trial experts Chloé Dygert and Taylor Knibb on the women’s road selection. As well as powerhouse Kristen Faulkner at the track and Savilia Blunk and Christopher Blevins on the mountain bike, among others.

It’s as strong a roster as the United States has had in recent memory, owing in large part to the big-time successes these riders have captured over the last eighteen months or so. Continue reading to learn more about the final team selections in each discipline.

Road Race and Time Trial

Arguably, no American has had a better year than Matteo Jorgenson. The 24-year-old Californian put his name on the map with a daring, if eventually fruitless, attack up the Puy de Dôme during last year’s Tour de France. Since then, the Visma-Lease a Bike rider won Paris-Nice and Dwars door Vlaanderen and placed second in the all-important Tour de France warmup, Critérium du Dauphiné.

Twenty-six-year-old Phoenix, Arizona native Brandon McNulty, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, won a stage at last year’s Giro d’Italia, a stage at this season’s Tour de Romandie, and a United States national championship in the individual time trial. He also finished on the podium at Paris-Nice, netting third place.

INEOS Grenadiers’ Magnus Sheffield, a 22-year-old from Pittsford, New York, meanwhile finished in the top ten at the Tour of Flanders and took third in an individual time trial at the Giro d’Italia.

“It feels like a dream come true,” said Sheffield. “Going to the Olympics was one of my biggest goals growing up. I’m incredibly proud to represent the U.S. in Paris, as well as all the people who have helped me along the way. I don’t think it will fully sink in until I’m there.”

Canyon-SRAM’s Chloé Dygert has had a quiet year, racing just three times. The twenty-seven-year-old Brownsburg, Indiana native’s best finish came in Classic Brugge-De Panne, where she finished sixth. She finished thirty-sixth at Gent Wevelgem and forty-third at the Tour of Flanders. However, amongst all the Americans, Dygert has the most robust Olympic resumé, with a silver and a bronze in the team pursuit events at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, respectively. She’ll return to the track as well, competing in the team pursuit event.

Like Dygert, twenty-six-year-old Taylor Knibb already has an Olympic medal. For her, it was as silver in the mixed relay triathlon event at the Tokyo Games. Earlier this year, she won the time trial at the U.S. Nationals, which cemented her spot on the team. In addition to the road and time trial races, Knibb will again compete in the triathlon.

“Cycling has a very steep learning curve, and I am simultaneously excited and nervous for what lies ahead,” Knibb said. “I’m very honored, grateful, and excited for the opportunity to represent Team USA with USA Cycling.”

Women

Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, IN; CANYON//SRAM) - Time Trial and Road Race

Taylor Knibb (Washington, D.C.; Trek Factory Racing) - Time Trial and Road Race

Men

Brandon McNulty (Phoenix; UAE Team Emirates) - Time Trial and Road Race

Magnus Sheffield (Pittsford, NY; INEOS Grenadiers) - Time Trial and Road Race

Matteo Jorgenson (Boise, ID; Visma-Lease a Bike) - Road Race

How to Watch the Olympic Road Race

Full Streaming Schedule

Full Streaming Schedule

Saturday, July 27, 2024

8:30 AM EDT - Women’s Individual Time Trial

10:24 AM EDT - Men’s Individual Time Trial

Saturday, August 3, 2024

5:00 AM EDT - Men’s Road Race

Sunday, August 4, 2024

8:00 AM EDT - Women’s Road Race



On Saturday, August 3, the men will travel a punishing 273 kilometers over a rolling course filled with punchy climbs, making it look very much like a Spring Classic. The next day, the women will experience a course much the same, though it will be much shorter, at 158 kilometers.

For the first time in Olympic history, the men and women will ride the same course in the time trial, both of which take place on Saturday, July 27: 32.4, almost entirely flat kilometers.

Olympic Mountain Biking

Off the road, the men’s and women’s mountain bike teams have equally impressive rosters.

Specialized Factory Racing’s Haley Batten, a native of Park City, Utah, won both the short track and XC events at the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in addition to the 2024 Pan American Games, making her one of the heavy favorites heading into the games.

Inverness, California’s Savilia Blunk, who races for the Decathlon-Ford Racing Team, is the back-to-back U.S. National Champion.

Both men’s riders hail from Durango, Colorado. The first, Specialized Factory Racing’s Christopher Blevins, is a former short-track World Champion. His counterpart is Trek Factory Racing’s Riley Amos, who in 2021 became the first-ever American to win a U23 World Cup.

Women

Haley Batten (Park City, UT; Specialized Factory Racing) - Cross-Country (XCO)

Savilia Blunk (Inverness, CA; Decathlon-Ford Racing) - Cross-Country (XCO)

Men

Christopher Blevins (Durango, CO; Specialized Factory Racing) - Cross-Country (XCO)

Riley Amos (Durango, CO; Trek Factory Racing) - Cross-Country (XCO)

How to Watch Olympic Mountain Biking

Full Streaming Schedule

Full Streaming Schedule



The mountain bike races will take place on Sunday, July 28, for the women and Monday, July 29, for the men.

Sunday, July 28, 2024

8:00 AM EDT - Women’s Cross-Country

Monday, July 29, 2024

8:00 AM ECT - Men’s Cross-Country

Olympic Track Cycling

The United States will compete in the following track events: Women’s Team Pursuit, Women’s Madison, Women’s Omnium, and Men’s Omnium. The final roster selection is as follows.

Women

Jennifer Valente (San Diego; Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24) - Team Pursuit, Madison, Omnium

Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, IN; CANYON//SRAM) - Team Pursuit

Lily Williams (Tallahassee, FL; Human Powered Health) - Team Pursuit, Madison

Kristen Faulkner (Homer, AK; EF Education-Cannondale) - Team Pursuit

Olivia Cummins (Fort Collins, CO; DNA Pro Cycling) - Team Pursuit

Men

Grant Koontz (Nederland, CO; Star Track Cycling) - Omnium

How to Watch Olympic Track Cycling

Full Streaming Schedule

Full Streaming Schedule

Monday, August 5, 2024 @ 11:00 AM EDT

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying

Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying

Women’s Team Sprint First Round

Men’s Team Sprint Qualifying

Women’s Team Sprint Finals

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 @ 11:30 AM EDT

Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying

Men’s Team Sprint First Round

Men’s Team Pursuit First Round

Men’s Team Sprint Finals

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 @ 6:45 AM EDT

Men's Sprint Qualifying

Women's Keirin First Round

Women's Team Pursuit First Round

Men's Sprint 1/32 Finals

Women's Keirin Repechages

Men's Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages

11:30 AM EDT

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals

Men's Team Pursuit Finals

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages

Women's Team Pursuit Finals

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages

Thursday, August 8, 2024 @ 11:00 AM EDT

Men's Omnium Scratch Race 1/4

Women's Keirin Quarterfinals

Men's Omnium Tempo Race 2/4

Men's Sprint Quarterfinals

Women's Keirin Semifinals

Men's Omnium Elimination Race 3/4

Women's Keirin Finals

Men's Omnium Points Race 4/4

Men's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places

Friday, August 9, 2024 @ 8:00 AM EDT

Women's Sprint Qualifying

Men's Sprint Semifinals

Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals

Women's Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages

12:00 PM EDT

Women's Madison Final

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals

Men's Sprint Final

Women's Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages

Saturday, August 10, 2024 @ 11:00 AM EDT

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals

Men's Keirin First Round

Women's Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages

Men's Madison Final

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals

Men's Keirin Repechages

Sunday, August 11, 2024 @ 5:00 AM EDT

Women's Omnium Scratch Race 1/4

Women's Sprint Semifinals

Men's Keirin Quarterfinals

Women's Omnium Tempo Race 214

Women's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places

Men's Keirin Semifinals

Women's Sprint Finals

Women's Omnium Elimination Race 3/4

Men's Keirin Finals

Women's Omnium Points Race 4/4

