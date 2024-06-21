USA Boxing National Junior Olympics kicks off Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – USA Boxing National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival competition kicks off Sunday, June 23, at Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center. The opening ceremony begins at noon with a welcome from Mayor Lily Wu, USA Boxing representatives and the parade of athletes. Wichita native Nico Hernandez, an Olympic medalist, is slated to be in attendance.

Much of the competition will begin on Monday, June 23, and finish with the finals on June 29. See the competition schedule in the document below on page 7.

