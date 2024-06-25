USA Boxing National Junior Olympics at Century II this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Male and female boxers ages 8-39 are in Wichita through Saturday for the USA Boxing Junior Olympics. This is the 52nd year for the tournament and the second time it has been in Wichita.

Director of USA Boxing Mike McAtee says it teaches delayed gratification, respect for others, and hard work.

“Everybody wants to be a gold medalist,” McAtee said. “Some people may want to be a world champion, but at the end of the day, creating champions outside the ring.”

Tickets start at $10 here.

