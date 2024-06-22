USA Basketball's U17 potential stock risers

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

On Wednesday, USA Basketball named its 12-man roster that will compete in the FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup from June 29-July 7 in Istanbul, Turkey, with the No. 1 prospects in both 2025 (AJ Dybantsa) and 2026 (Brandon McCoy) in the fold.

Which players have the best chance to enhance their profile?

Here’s what we think.

*****

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

Transfer Portal: Full coverage | Player ranking | Transfer tracker | Player search

*****

Gotta start with the versatile 6-foot-10 forward after his dominant week at the NBPA Top 100 Camp where he averaged 18.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks a game en route to taking home MVP hardware.

The trip to Turkey is the perfect opportunity for him to show consistency and prove that shining bright among the country’s brightest stars wasn’t just a one-off. Cenac plays in PUMA’s competitive, yet less publicized Pro 16 League and has been dominant, evident of his 20-spot jump to No. 17 overall in the Rivals150.

Now, he’s got a golden opportunity to build on the hype he created after dominating, arguably, the most competitive camp of the summer.

*****

Boozer has obliterated the competition all summer in the Nike EYBL, leading the league in points (24.5) and rebounds (12.4). Boozer checks in at No. 2 overall in the Rivals150 and he’s teaming up with the No. 1 prospect AJ Dybantsa. This could be the platform he needs to edge Dybantsa at the top.

The gap between the two spots is paper thin and Boozer is Dybantsa’s only real threat for the top in the class. At 6-foot-10, his ability to produce in a multifaceted way is his greatest asset and what could make him the most productive player.

*****

Peat is one of the most decorated players on the roster with three state titles and two gold medals with USA Basketball over the last two years. That experience could bode well for his potential emergence on this team after a dominant summer in the adidas 3SSB.

At 6-foot-8, Peat’s ability to play strong and aggressive attacking the paint and rebound should keep his stats high throughout the event and could lead to his emergence as a leader. Peat checks in at No. 6 overall in the Rivals150.

*****

Boozer has a real opportunity to potentially break the assists record at the event, which could solidify him as the best true point guard in the class. The U17 roster is filled with versatile forwards and big guards who can play multiple positions, but Boozer is the best pass-first playmaker option on the roster.

He currently checks in at No. 2 overall in the Nike EYBL in assists, averaging 5.9 a game. His ability to run the show and elevate his teammates' production could propel him to new heights when it’s all said and done.

*****

Stokes has a gear that most players can’t fathom and, perhaps even more impressive, he’s able to sustain that level for long spans over the course of a game. In those spans, Stokes tends to be the most productive player on the floor, even playing alongside top rising senior AJ Dybantsa.

Much like Cameron Boozer, Stokes has the opportunity to add a notch on his belt as he chases McCoy for the top spot in the 2026 class. Currently, Stokes sits at No. 2.