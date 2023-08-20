USA Basketball: How to watch FIBA exhibition finale vs. Germany on Sunday

USA Basketball wraps up its five-game exhibition schedule ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup on Sunday with a friendly against Germany in Abu Dhabi.

The team is coming off a 108-86 win over Greece on Friday to improve to 4-0 during its ramp-up to the tournament. Anthony Edwards led the way with 21 points and four rebounds and Cam Johnson added 13 points, four assists and three steals.

Other notable performances:

Team USA will face perhaps its toughest test in Germany on Sunday.

The Germans are 4-1 during their exhibition slate and are coming off an 84-71 win over Greece on Saturday. Dennis Schroder led the way with 15 points and six assists and Franz Wagner added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Following the contest, Team USA will turn its attention to the start of the FIBA Basketball World Cup on Saturday versus New Zealand. It will then face Greece on Aug. 28 and Jordan on Aug. 30 to wrap up the group phase in the Philippines.

Here is all of the information needed to watch Team USA vs. Germany.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 20

Opponent: Germany

Location: Abu Dhabi

Time: 12 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FOX

USA Basketball - Last Game Starters

Mikal Bridges

Brandon Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Anthony Edwards

Jalen Brunson

Head Coach: Steve Kerr

Bench Unit

Bobby Portis, Austin Reaves, Tyrese Haliburton, Cam Johnson, Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler, Josh Hart

Germany - Last Game Starters

Johannes Voigtmann

Dennis Schroder

Daniel Theis

Andi Obst

Franz Wagner

Head Coach: Gordie Herbert

Bench Unit

Isaac Bonga, Niels Giffey, Justus Hollatz, Moritz Wagner, David Kramer, Maodo Lo, Johannes Thiemann

