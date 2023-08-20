USA Basketball: How to watch FIBA exhibition finale vs. Germany on Sunday
USA Basketball wraps up its five-game exhibition schedule ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup on Sunday with a friendly against Germany in Abu Dhabi.
The team is coming off a 108-86 win over Greece on Friday to improve to 4-0 during its ramp-up to the tournament. Anthony Edwards led the way with 21 points and four rebounds and Cam Johnson added 13 points, four assists and three steals.
Other notable performances:
Jaren Jackson Jr.: 11 points, 3 rebounds
Austin Reaves: 11 points
Bobby Portis: 10 points, 7 rebounds
Mikal Bridges: 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
Jalen Brunson: 9 points, 7 assists
Team USA will face perhaps its toughest test in Germany on Sunday.
The Germans are 4-1 during their exhibition slate and are coming off an 84-71 win over Greece on Saturday. Dennis Schroder led the way with 15 points and six assists and Franz Wagner added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Following the contest, Team USA will turn its attention to the start of the FIBA Basketball World Cup on Saturday versus New Zealand. It will then face Greece on Aug. 28 and Jordan on Aug. 30 to wrap up the group phase in the Philippines.
Here is all of the information needed to watch Team USA vs. Germany.
How to Watch
Date: Sunday, Aug. 20
Opponent: Germany
Location: Abu Dhabi
Time: 12 p.m. EDT
TV Channel: FOX
USA Basketball - Last Game Starters
Mikal Bridges
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Anthony Edwards
Jalen Brunson
Head Coach: Steve Kerr
Bench Unit
Bobby Portis, Austin Reaves, Tyrese Haliburton, Cam Johnson, Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler, Josh Hart
Germany - Last Game Starters
Johannes Voigtmann
Dennis Schroder
Andi Obst
Franz Wagner
Head Coach: Gordie Herbert
Bench Unit
Isaac Bonga, Niels Giffey, Justus Hollatz, Moritz Wagner, David Kramer, Maodo Lo, Johannes Thiemann