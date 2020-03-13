USA Basketball suspends events in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Friday morning, USA basketball announced it will suspend all basketball events until further notice in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Statement from USA Basketball. pic.twitter.com/6QrhK5FWuY — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) March 13, 2020

That action includes the cancellation of the Nike Hoops Summit - an annual exhibition of top high school prospects in the country - which was scheduled to be held on April 10. This year's USA roster included 247 Sports' top three ranked prospects in the nation, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Jalen Green.

In a release, USA basketball said it will continue to monitor the situation, and that all Nike Summit ticket-buyers would be refunded.

The 2020 Red Bull USA National 3X Nationals will also be suspended and rescheduled for a later date.

