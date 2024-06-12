USA Basketball selection committee chair comments on Caitlin Clark’s roster exclusion

Caitlin Clark’s exclusion from Team USA’s Olympic women’s basketball roster broke over the weekend.

As news with Clark does these days, it created quite the reaction among sports fans. In the days since, Clark commented on her exclusion, downplaying any frustration from it but noting that she would use it as a motivation tool.

“Honestly, no disappointment. It just gives me something to work for. It’s a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully when four years comes back around, I can be there,” Clark told reporters on Sunday.

Now, USA Basketball has released its first remarks on why Clark wasn’t chosen for the 2024 Paris Games roster.

Selection committee chair Jen Rizzotti told The Associated Press in an interview that Clark didn’t satisfy the committee’s selection criteria.

“Here’s the basketball criteria that we were given as a committee and how do we evaluate our players based on that? And when you base your decision on criteria, there were other players that were harder to cut because they checked a lot more boxes. Then, sometimes it comes down to position, style of play for Cheryl (Reeve) and then sometimes a vote,” Rizzotti said.

The selection committee has a set of criteria to pick the team that includes playing ability, position played and adaptability to the international game. Rizzotti said marketing and popularity aren’t a part of that selection criteria.

“It would be irresponsible for us to talk about her in a way other than how she would impact the play of the team. Because it wasn’t the purview of our committee to decide how many people would watch or how many people would root for the U.S. It was our purview to create the best team we could for Cheryl,” Rizzotti said.

USA Basketball’s Paris Games roster includes seven players from the group that won gold in Tokyo, the seventh straight for the Americans.

That group of returners features Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd and Brittney Griner.

USA Basketball’s newcomers 5-on-5 newcomers are Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Alyssa Thomas, Sabrina Ionescu and Kahleah Copper.

“It’s a great mix of talent across the board in terms of individual skill sets,” USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said. “We have veterans, newcomers and those in the middle. Good perspective and continuity is such an important thing and is why we’ve been successful in the Olympics.”

Tooley said that he expects Clark to continue improving and that he hopes she’s a large part of USA Basketball’s future.

“She’s certainly going to continue to get better and better. Really hope that she’s a big part of our future going forward,” Tooley said.

The Paris Games begin on July 26 and will last through Aug. 11.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Josh on X: @JoshOnREF

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire