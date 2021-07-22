USA Basketball schedule at 2021 Tokyo Olympics: Game times, streaming info, roster and more

The United States' men's basketball team is headed to the Tokyo Olympics looking to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the Summer Games.

Gregg Popovich, head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, is leading this year's team of NBA talent in Tokyo. He takes the helm from Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who had led Team USA to three consecutive gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

The last time Team USA didn't win gold was in 2004 in Athens, when the men's team lost to Argentina in the semifinals and ended up taking bronze.

Here is the full schedule, roster and more info about Team USA's men's basketball team to guide you through their quest to win gold in Tokyo:

Team USA's men's basketball team hopes to win gold again at the Summer Olympics

When does Team USA men’s basketball play?

Sunday, July 25: vs. France, 8 a.m. EST (Peacock)

Wednesday, July 28: vs. Iran, 12:40 a.m. EST (Peacock)

Saturday, July 31: vs. Czech Republic, 8 a.m. EST (Peacock)

What TV channel will the games be on?

The Olympics will be broadcast on NBC's family of networks. Team USA's opening-round men's basketball games will all air live streaming on Peacock. They will be tape delayed on NBC and other networks.

Who is on the Team USA men’s roster?

Team USA's roster consists of: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), JaVale McGee (Denver Nuggets), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

For more on all the American Olympians, including men's and women's basketball, check out our Team USA roster page.

What’s the format of the Olympics basketball tournament?

The Summer Olympics' basketball format places 12 nations in three groups of four. Each team plays three games (one against each team in their group).

Each group's first- and second-place teams advance to the knockout round as well as the two best third-place finishers. The remaining four teams are eliminated after the group stage.

Story continues

The quarterfinal matchups are determined by a draw, where the three first-place teams and the best second-place team are in one pot and the remaining teams in another. Matchups for the quarterfinals cannot include a rematch from group play.

Once those matchups are set, the remainder of the event is played in single-elimination, tournament format. Though the losers of the semifinals do play an extra game to determine the bronze-medal winner.

How many gold medals has Team USA won?

Team USA's men's basketball team has won 15 gold medals in Olympic history. It won the silver medal in 1972 (Soviet Union won gold) and two bronze medals in1988 and 2004.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Team USA men's basketball Olympics schedule: TV info, roster, format