USA Basketball: Khristian Lander recaps visits, talks reclassification

Jtt6qfuj9jmdwdvakhli

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

COLORADO SPRINGS – After taking his first two official visits of his junior year, Khristian Lander has returned to the USA Basketball Mini-Camp. The five-star guard has remained a top target for some of the best within his region and those outside of it as he recapped the visits that he has taken, newcomers to his recruitment and the potential of a reclassification.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It is going well,” Lander said about his junior year. “Academically, I started off well and we started practice with my high school team and I think we are pretty young but I also think that we will be pretty good this year.”

Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina and UCLA sit among the group of schools that he is in contact with often, he told Rivals.com.

2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Indiana: “It was a good experience. It was more about building a relationship further with the since I have been to IU multiple times but it was still more about building that relationship.

“The fan base is crazy there. The student section goes until forever and it is pretty exciting there.”

Louisville: “That was a really good visit. I liked it there a lot. That was more of a getting to know the coaches and the team, also getting to know guys that I could potentially play with.”

Memphis: “They wanted for me to get back from USA to get on the phone with me some more. I think that they are doing a pretty good job as far as recruiting. Penny Hardaway and Mike Miller, they were great NBA players. They got contacts and know the ins and outs of the NBA.”

Michigan: “That want for me to get up there and I am going up there the 26th (October) and that if they got me, I would be their point guard for their team.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Story continues

Lander has taken official visits to Indiana and Louisville in recent weeks and, during the final weekend in October, will take an official visit to Michigan.

No others have been scheduled following his trip to Ann Arbor, but IU and Louisville have broached the idea of a reclassification. “It is a possibility but I am not positive about it yet,” he said. “I would have to get 14 more credits to graduate after this year so I would have to take a few more courses but I could get a head start and play at the college level right now but I need to get a little stronger.”

The decision to reclassify remains far off, just as his college decision. Memphis has begun to invest greater time in his recruitment but Indiana, Louisville and Michigan may have a leg up on the rest of the field as his junior season approaches.