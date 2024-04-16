USA Basketball to Finalize 2024 Paris Olympics Roster With Major Powerhouses

With the 2024 Paris Olympics happening in the next few of months, Team USA is finalizing its official basketball team roster.

According to ESPN's sources USA Basketball is set to include a monstrous roster of iconic players. The team is said to be led by Los Angeles Lakers' powerhouse, LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors' sharpshooter Steph Curry. Sources also revealed that Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant and the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid are also leaders within the roster. Other set to be formally announced as part of the 11-man roster include Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Tyrese Haliburton.

Team USA's managing director Grant Hill is said to be leaving one roster open ahead of the team's July training camp and exhibition games in Las Vegas. With Steve Kerr coaching, he will be alongside Curry for his first Olympic appearance, while also reuniting him with KD. KD is one of only two players to ever win three men's basketball Olympic gold medals with the other being Carmelo Anthony. King James will be playing his fourth Olympics, winning bronze in 2004 and gold in 2008 and 2012.