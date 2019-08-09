USA Basketball exhibition game: How to watch, rosters

Before heading to Los Angeles, Team USA will wrap up its time in Las Vegas with an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday night.

For Celtics fans, that means a chance to see how Kemba Walker blends with new C's teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The fourth member of "Team Shamrock", Marcus Smart, will attend the scrimmage but will not play due to injuries.

Here are the rosters for both teams:

USA Blue Team

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers)

Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

P.J. Tucker (Houston Rockets)

Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)

Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)

De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings)

Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)

Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors, will not play)

Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics, will not play)































USA White Team

Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets)

Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings)

Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns)

Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks)

John Collins (Atlanta Hawks)

Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Torrey Craig (Denver Nuggets)

Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks)

Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs).

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks, will not play)























Here's how to watch:

When: Tonight, 10:00 p.m., ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Livestream: Twitch





