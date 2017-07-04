USA's Danny Williams signs with Premier League newcomer Huddersfield Town

There's another American in the Premier League.

U.S. men's national team midfielder Danny Williams has signed a two-year deal with newly promoted Huddersfield Town on a free transfer, leaving Reading after four seasons with the club. It was Huddersfield Town that prevented Reading from reaching the Premier League this past season, winning the promotion playoff final in penalty kicks. Williams made his penalty for Reading, which fell 4-3 in the shootout after a 0-0 draw.

Williams has made the leap regardless, though, and he'll play for German-American manager David Wagner at Huddersfield Town.

“As our fans will have seen during the playoff final, Danny brings a lot of quality to any team he plays for. His way of playing–his aggressiveness, tenacity and athleticism–fits our ‘Terriers Identity’ perfectly," Wagner told the club's official website. "It is not usual that a player of Danny’s ability is available on a free transfer, so there was understandably a lot of interest from clubs.

“When we spoke, it was clear that he wants to prove himself at the highest level in England and that he had a real desire to come and play for Huddersfield Town. He is a terrific character and will totally fit in with our group. Together with our existing players and the arrival of Aaron Mooy, Danny offers us really good competition for places in central midfield.”

Prior to coming to England, Williams spent his career in his native Germany, playing for Freiburg and Hoffenheim.

Huddersfield Town opens the season at Crystal Palace on August 12.