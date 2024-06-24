USA 2-0 Bolivia: Player ratings as Christian Pulisic leads USMNT to first Copa America 2024 victory

In front of a home crowd at AT&T Stadium, the U.S. Men's National Team got off to a hot start in their first Copa America 2024 match against Bolivia, winning 2-0 with Christian Pulisic stealing the show.

After two lackluster performances in their Copa America tune-ups, including a 5-1 loss to Colombia, the USMNT looked to come out in their first Group C fixture and make a statement against Bolivia, the 84th ranked team in the world.

How the game unfolded

The USA got off to an electrifying start, outclassing Bolivia from the first whistle. Just three minutes into the game, it was none other than Christian Pulisic who curled in a powerful strike from the top of the box to give the Stars and Stripes the 1-0 lead and the captain his 30th international goal.

The next 40 minutes of the first half unfolded rather uneventfully. The USA seemed content to slow down the game's tempo and keep comfortable possession. After a few half-chances, Tim Ream won the ball back from a Bolivia throw in and the USA quickly played it to Pulisic, who carried it forward and laid it off to Folarin Balogun. The striker fired a left-footed shoot into the far corner of the net, beating Viscarra and sending the USA into the locker room up 2-0.

Instead of taking their foot off the gas in the second half, the USA kept pushing forward with a palpable hunger for more goals that they arguably should have buried. Ricardo Pepi, in particular, had glorious chances, including a tap in from three yards out in the 90th minute that he shot directly at the keeper.

Despite the lack of goals in the second half, the USA walked away with a comfortable three points and will turn their attention to their next match against Panama on June 27.

USA player ratings vs Bolivia (4-3-3)

GK: Matt Turner - 6/10 - The USA's keeper had a quiet night and the few saves he had to make were very comfortable.

RB: Joe Scally - 6/10 - Minus a few sloppy passes, Joe Scally seems to be settling into his starting role in place of the injured Sergino Dest. He was notably not called upon to do much, though.

CB: Chris Richards - 5/10 - Chris Richards helped Ream and Turner keep a clean sheet, but he had a few terrible giveaways that could have led to dangerous chances against a tougher opponent.

CB: Tim Ream - 6/10 - Tim Ream did his job tonight with little fanfare. He did not need to have any defensive heroics, but he did win the ball back that lead to Balogun's goal.

LB: Antonee Robinson - 8/10 - Antonee Robinson was always contributing to the attack, finding space on the left flank that often ended with a solid cross into a dangerous area. He is one of the most irreplaceable players on the roster.

CM: Weston McKennie - 6/10 - Weston McKennie had a solid performance in the midfield with a few threatening runs into the box, but he also felt out of the action at times. McKennie was booked in the 49th minute.

CM: Tyler Adams - 6/10 - Tyler Adams only played the first half of the game as Berhalter continues to strictly manage the midfielder's return from injury. He looked decent when he had the ball at his feet, but his defensive prowess in the midfield was not needed against Bolivia.

CM: Gio Reyna - 7/10 - Although Gio Reyna had a few flashes of what he can bring to the USMNT's attack tonight, it still feels like his best performance for the Stars and Stripes is yet to come. The Nottingham Forrest man also was on the receiving end of a few harsh tackles.

RW: Timothy Weah - 7/10 - Tim Weah might not make any headlines after his performance tonight, but he leaves with an assist on Pulisic's goal and remains one of the most reliable players for USA's attack.

ST: Folarin Balogun - 7/10 - Folarin Balogun found the back of the net just before halftime, likely doing enough to keep his starting spot despite several heavy touches in the final third that lacked a quality finish.

LW: Christian Pulisic - 9/10 - Once again, Christian Pulisic was the best player for the USMNT. Not only did his brilliant strike put the USA up 1-0, but he also assisted Balogun's goal to seal the game in just the first half.

Substitutes

Yunus Musah - 6/10 - Yunus Musah made his presence known in just 45 minutes, beating players off the dribble in central areas multiple times and helping out his defense to regain possession in his own half.

Johnny Cardoso - 5/10 - Johnny Cardoso only played less than thirty minutes and had no memorable contributions.

Ricardo Pepi - 5/10 - Ricardo Pepi had his chances, but lacked the end product.

Luca de la Torre - 5/10 - The substitute earned a standard five after he came in for Weston McKennie in the 78th minute.

Brenden Aaronson - N/A - Aaronson only played the last four minutes plus stoppage time.

Gregg Berhalter - 7/10 - Despite the comfortable win, the heat on Berhalter will not disappear. The USA were expected to beat Bolivia, and their manager will not walk away with immense credit for putting out a lineup that has better players at every position than La Verde. Berhalter's decision to start Balogun tonight over Ricardo Pepi, though, paid off.

Realistically, the Stars and Stripes should have scored more goals on the night. Hopefully, the team doesn't come to regret those opportunities considering this group could be decided on goal differential.