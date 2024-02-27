USA 0-2 Mexico: Four-time world champions USWNT lose in Concacaf Women's Gold Cup

Mexico are the first Concacaf team to defeat the US on American soil since Canada in 2000

Mexico recorded a dazzling 2-0 victory over the United States to top Group A ahead of the four-time world champions at the Concacaf Women's Gold Cup.

Goals from Jacqueline Ovalle and Mayra Pelayo ensured Mexico ended their 16-match losing streak to the Americans.

It is just the second time since 1991 that Mexico have defeated the US, with the previous victory in November 2010.

The US had already qualified for the quarter-finals but needed a win or draw to claim top spot in Group A.

Ovalle fired Mexico ahead in the 38th minute of the game in Carson, California, lifting the ball over goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher after pouncing on a defensive blunder by defender Becky Sauerbrunn.

Substitute Pelayo secured the win in the second minute of second-half stoppage time with a long-range curling strike over Naeher.

The top two teams and the two best third-place finishers in the three groups will be reseeded at the completion of the group stage on Wednesday.

Quarter-finals take place on Saturday and Sunday, while the final of the inaugural 12-team tournament will be played on 10 March in San Diego, California.