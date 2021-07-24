  • Oops!
U.S. women's water polo set 3 Olympics records, then lost them a short time later

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
The United States women’s water polo team made history on Saturday in its opening game of the Tokyo Olympics.

Then, just like that, the multiple records were gone.

The United States cruised to a 25-4 win over Japan to kick off the Games, setting the records for the largest win and most goals scored in a match in women’s water polo in Olympics history. 

Then just hours later, Spain snapped those records with a 29-4 win over South Africa.

Team USA started out a bit slow, and Japan tied things back up 3-3 early in the first quarter with back-to-back goals. Just over a minute later, after a pair of goals from Maddie Musselman, the Americans took off.

They quickly pushed the lead to 14-3 at the break — also the most goals scored in a single half in Olympic history — before adding 11 more in the second half to close the game on a 22-1 run.

By all accounts, the top-ranked team in the world seems poised to earn its third straight gold medal.

The three records it set Saturday, however, just didn’t last. Spain beat South Africa by 25 goals, and put up 15 goals in the second half to wrest away all three Olympic milestones. Both games surpassed Australia's 16-3 win against Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics in London.

The United States will take on China next on Sunday before matches against Hungary and the Russian Olympic Committee round out group stage play.

The United States beat Japan 25-4 to claim the largest win in Olympics history on Friday ... for a short period of time. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)
More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Water Polo-U.S., Spain set scoring records on dire day for debutants

    World champions the United States began their quest for a third straight Olympic gold medal in women's water polo by storming into the record books with a 25-4 humbling of hosts Japan at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre on Saturday. But the U.S. record for most goals scored in a single match at the Olympics stood just a few hours before being overhauled by reigning European champions Spain, who crushed South Africa 29-4 to lay down a marker of their own. Teenager Elena Ruiz, making her Olympic debut at the age of 16, top scored for Spain with five goals, while nine more of her team mates were also on target.

  • Day 1 roundup: 12-year-old Olympian, USWNT win, zero medals for Team USA

    The big stories out of Tokyo on Day 1 of the Olympics included a 12-year-old Olympian, a big women's soccer win and the end of a gymnastics legend's Olympic career.

  • US rebounds from opening loss with 6-1 win over New Zealand

    After a stunning loss in the opener, the U.S. women's soccer team vowed to be ruthless against New Zealand. With the United States leading 2-0 at the break, Biden arrived in time to watch the team put the game away in the second half at Saitama Stadium. The United States was blanked by Sweden 3-0 in the opener.

  • Fans defy Tokyo organizers, turn out to cheer cyclists

    Fans were present at the Olympics, cheering for the cyclists over a demanding road course.

  • Gilchrist's comeback arrives at Tokyo Olympics

    On the way to her first game in the Tokyo Olympics, Kaleigh Gilchrist cried. Playing in the city where her father, Sandy, swam for Canada in the 1964 Games, Kaleigh Gilchrist made a successful return to the Olympics when she scored two goals in the United States' opening 25-4 victory over Japan in women's water polo on Saturday.

  • IOC ordered to allow Olympic access to Russian weightlifting president after pulling it over doping violation

    The IOC pulled IWF board member Maxim Agapitov's accreditation for the Tokyo Olympics last week over a doping violation he had nearly 30 years ago.

  • Olympics-Tokyo Games organisers say they tried to find solutions for breastfeeding moms

    Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Saturday they have tried to find solutions to encourage athletes with young children after a Spanish swimmer earlier this week said she had to leave her breastfeeding infant at home https://www.reuters.com/article/olympics-2020-breastfeeding-idCNL1N2OX17J because of COVID-19 curbs. "As soon as we heard about this (mothers not being able to travel with their children) we said let's find solutions," Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi told a news conference. Organisers have said an area in the Olympic village was available for athletes to safely spend time with and breastfeed their children, but that the latter must stay in private accommodation.

  • US women's volleyball team's quest for gold began in Rio

    For the U.S. women’s volleyball team, the road to this Olympics and a quest for the country’s first gold medal in the sport began in the hours after a frustrating semifinal loss to Serbia in the Olympics five years ago. An inspiring letter from beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings about the importance of rebounding from a heartbreaking loss helped the U.S. women claim the bronze medal and give them something to build on for the next Olympic Games. The women’s team made it back for another shot this year and begins the journey for that elusive gold medal in its first pool play match on Sunday against Argentina.

  • Mind the gap: The basketball world is catching up to the US

    When the Dream Team era started in 1992, most of the NBA players in the Olympics represented the United States. David Stern knew what would happen from there. “In time,” the former NBA commissioner predicted in 1995, “that will change.”

  • How To Watch Beach Volleyball at the Olympics in 2021

    Since its introduction as an Olympic sport at the 1996 Atlanta Games, beach volleyball has grown in popularity and is expected to be a highlight of the Tokyo Olympics.

  • South Korean TV network apologizes for using wild, offensive images during Opening Ceremony broadcast

    MBC, a major network in South Korea, used a photo of a pizza to represent Italian athletes and a photo of Chernobyl for Ukrainian athletes during the Opening Ceremony on Friday.

  • Another health issue is rearing its head at the Tokyo Olympics: heat and humidity

    Already under strict COVID protocols, athletes and organizers are also having to creative to cool off, and some aren't happy about it.

  • Olympics-Softball-Battle for gold looks down to Japan, U.S., Canada

    YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) -Canada, Japan and United States on Saturday emerged as the softball gold medal contenders at Tokyo 2020 after wins that knocked Italy, Mexico and in all probability Australia out of contention in the six-team tournament. Mexico and Australia stumbled to losses with fielding errors and bungled opportunities. The United States defeated Mexico 2-0 on a bobbled ball and Canada took advantage of two throwing errors to hammer Australia 7-1.

  • Olympics-Beach Volleyball-Brazil double up over Argentina, Swiss women on top

    The Brazilian men's and women's teams got their Olympic beach volleyball campaigns off to strong starts on Saturday by winning their opening pool encounters against South American rivals Argentina in straight sets at Tokyo's Shiokaze Park. Olympic debutant Alvaro Filho overcame nerves before teaming up with 2016 gold medallist Alison Cerutti to beat the Argentine duo of Nicolas Capogrosso and Julian Azaad 21-16 21-17. While Cerutti, who also won silver in 2012, scored the bulk of the attacking points he proved equally adept at the net with five points from blocks while Filho successfully dug the ball out five times.

  • Which Country Has Won the Most Summer Olympic Medals? It's Not Even Close

    With the 2021 Summer Olympics officially underway, we're feeling a bit nostalgic about past Games and the athletes who keep us coming back for more. One of the questions on our minds lately: which country has the most Summer Olympic medals of all time?

  • Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start

    Turned down for a job in the U.S. coaching pool in 2016 after she retired as a player, Cat Osterman found she was not angry. Osterman pitched six innings of one-hit ball and Monica Abbott struck out the side in the seventh, helping the top-ranked U.S. shut out No. 5 Mexico 2-0 on Saturday. Ali Aguilar provided a two-run single in the third that was just enough for the Americans to improve to 3-0 as the country tries to regain the Olympic gold medal.

  • Olympics-Weightlifting-Japan's Miyake to retire after failing most attempts

    Japan's weightlifter Hiromi Miyake reiterated on Saturday that she was retiring after failing with all her attempts except one in the lightest 49-kg women's category at her fifth Olympic Games. Miyake, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games and silver at London 2012, waved briefly to the volunteers and staff after failing to register any marks for the clean & jerk. "I am going to take a break from weightlifting for a while and setting up a next goal for my life," Miyake told a group of reporters after her performance at the delayed Tokyo Games.

  • Armani designed the Opening Ceremony's worst outfits

    Italy's outfits were utterly baffling.

  • Olympics-Taekwondo-Teenagers cause upsets, Thai flyweight queen nabs gold

    CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) -On a day of many upsets, Thailand's taekwondo flyweight queen Panipak Wongpattanakit did not disappoint in the end, winning her first Olympic gold by a hair on Saturday to add to her two world championships. In the final bout, Spanish 17-year-old Adriana Cerezo Iglesias was seven seconds away from gold when a 2-point body kick from Panipak reversed a 1-point lead, sending her crumpling on the mat in tears. "I have a lot of mixed feelings right now," Cerezo Iglesias, who has never won a world championship, said.

  • Team USA's vaccination rates are in — here's what we learned

    Nearly 600 Team USA members submitted their vaccination status.