US Women's Volleyball Now Has a Shot at History – and Their Reaction Was Everything originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The United States’ women’s volleyball team has never won a gold medal in Olympic competition, but with the way things are shaping up right now in Tokyo, they could achieve that goal by going on a revenge tour against two teams that have kept them from winning the ultimate prize in several recent Olympics.

With one win down and only one to go, the team’s excitement was electric.

Watch below:

The team will play in the gold medal match after a semifinal win over Serbia early Friday morning. Team USA beat Serbia in straight sets, winning the first frame 25-19, the second 25-15 and the third 25-23.

Annie Drews finished with 17 points, with 12 coming from attack, three service points and two blocks. University of Illinois alum Michelle Bartsch-Hackley had nine attack points and two blocks while Jordan Larson also had two blocks with her 11 attack points.

Another U of I alum, Jordyn Poulter, also made her return after being out with an injury. The setter recorded 32 sets, two blocks and five digs.

The U.S. will face Brazil in the gold medal match at 11:30 p.m. CT Saturday.

The game is a rematch of the gold medal matches from 2008 and 2012, both of which were won by the Brazilians.