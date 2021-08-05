US Women's Volleyball Faces Tough Semifinal Test vs. Serbia originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The U.S. women’s volleyball team faces Serbia in the semifinals early Friday morning, with a spot in the gold medal match up for grabs.

The battle of the reigning silver (Serbia) and bronze (U.S.) medalists starts at 12 a.m. ET on USA Network and streaming live on NBCOlympics.com:

Despite being down two key players in opposite hitter Jordan Thompson and setter Jordyn Poulter, the U.S. cruised past the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals, 3-0. Andrea Drews and Michelle Bartsch-Hackley continued to lead the way for the United States, notching 21 and 13 points respectively.

Thompson and Poulter warmed up and were in uniform against the D.R., but neither made an appearance in the match. It’s unknown whether they will return to the lineup against Serbia.

This is the United States’ fourth straight trip to the Olympic semifinals, reaching the podium in each of their previous three appearances.

But now Team USA will have to get past a tough Serbia squad to have a shot at winning their first-ever gold medal.

Serbia is also coming off a 3-0 win in the quarterfinals, taking down Italy. The Serbians went 4-1 in the preliminary round, with all of their wins coming in straight sets. Their lone loss was to unbeaten Brazil, which won gold in 2008 and 2012.

The winner of Team USA-Serbia will face the winner of Brazil-South Korea in the gold medal match on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET. The two losers will battle for the bronze medal on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The Brazil-South Korea semifinal is set for Friday at 8 a.m. ET.