US Women's Open golf 2022: Live score updates from Round 3 at Pine Needles

SOUTHERN PINES — It's Moving Day at the 2022 U.S. Women's Open.

Justin Ray, the head of content for Twenty First Group, highlighted several key stats from Friday's second round. Minjee Lee and Mina Harigae carry the 36-hole lead into the weekend at 9-under par.

In the first three U.S. Women’s Opens at Pine Needles, the fields combined for 43 scores in the 60s through the first two rounds. Entering Saturday, that number already is at 42.

Some tougher pin locations and firmer greens should normalize play this weekend.

Money breakdown: 2022 US Women’s Open prize money: A breakdown of the record $10 million purse

Making the cut: US Women's Open cut: Who's in and who's out?

Landing page: US Women's Open coverage from Pine Needles

Check here throughout Saturday's round for live updates to see who is moving up and down the leaderboard.

6 p.m. | Minjee Lee carries 54-hole lead into Sunday

Minjee Lee carded a third consecutive round in the 60s take carry a 54-hole lead into Sunday's final round. She sits at 13 under, three shots better than Mina Harigae (10 under). There are 11 other golfers within eight shots.

4:45 p.m. | Minjee Lee birdies 4 in a row

Minjee Lee birdied four holes in a row to push her lead to 13 under with six holes to play.

3:35 p.m. | Lydia Ko creeps into contention with 66

Two-time major champion Lydia Ko carded what could be the round of the day with a 66 Saturday to move within four shots of the lead. She started Saturday at 1 under and finished the third round at 6 under.

3:30 p.m. | Mina Harigae nearly holes out, takes back lead

Mina Harigae nearly holed out on the par-4 eighth hole before rolling in a kick-in birdie to move to 10 under. She has a one-shot lead over Minjee Lee.

Solid strike indeed! @minaharigae (-10) put this one to a mere 2 inches for birdie to retake the #USWomensOpen lead. pic.twitter.com/Ih4oM5PhO9 — U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) June 4, 2022

3:05 p.m. | Leona Maguire moving up leaderboard

Story continues

Leona Maguire has birdied four of five holes to move inside the top 10 on moving day. She's 5 under for the tournament.

3 p.m. | Mina Harigae at 10 under

Mina Harigae, the 36-hole leader, carded her first birdie of the third round on the par-3 fifth. Harigae is 10 under through five holes.

2:40 p.m. | Jin Young Ko 2 shots off lead

Jin Young Ko, the top-ranked player in the world, birdied the par-3 fifth hole to move within two shots of the lead.

2:25 p.m. | Duke grad Leona Maguire moves into top 15

Duke graduate Leona Maguire made back-to-back birdies to move to 3 under through 10 holes. After missing the cut in her first three U.S. Women's Open appearances, Maguire is six shots off the lead.

2:05 p.m. | Ingrid Lindblad 1 back

Swede amateur Ingrid Lindblad birdied two of her first three holes to move within one shot of the lead.

2:17 p.m. | Ingrid Lindblad ties for lead

Swede amateur Ingrid Lindblad rolled in three birdies over her first four holes to tie for the lead at 9 under. She had back-to-back birdies on Nos. 3 and 4.

2:00 p.m. | Minjee Lee, Mina Harigae are off

Co-leaders Minjee Lee and Mina Harigae are off at the Open. They both rolled in par putts at the par-5 first hole to remain tied for the lead at 9 under.

1:45 p.m. | Lydia Ko at 4 under

Two-time major champion Lydia Ko is 3 under through 10 holes. Her birdie on the par-5 10th hole moved her to 4 under for the tournament.

1:35 p.m. | Nelly Korda makes move

Nelly Korda rolled in a pair of birdies over her first five holes, moving to 5 under for the tournament. She's four shots off the lead.

1:25 p.m. | Andrea Lee gets off to hot start

Andrea Lee birdied two of her first four holes Saturday to move into a tie for fifth at 6 under.

1:05 p.m. | Allison Emrey completes 3rd round

Allison Emrey, the only North Carolinian in the field, carded a 7-over-par 78 in the third round. Emrey came in at 42 after the front nine and shot even par on the back. She's at 9 over for the tournament.

12:45 p.m. | Hole No. 4 playing tough

The par-4 fourth hole at Pine Needles is showing its teeth in Saturday's early wave. Ranked the toughest hole, No. 4 has featured 18 bogeys and six double bogeys.

12 p.m. | Danielle Kang completes 3rd round

Major champion Danielle Kang, who revealed Friday that she had been playing despite a tumor on her spine, carded a two-over 73 in the third round. She sits at 5 over for the tournament.

11:40 a.m. | Brooke Henderson goes low in 1st group

Brooke Henderson was in the first group to tee off Saturday morning at 7:30. After posting 72-73 in the first two rounds, Henderson carded a 3-under-68 Saturday for her best round of the week. The major champion had five birdies, including back-to-back on Nos. 11 and 12.

A Twitter List by FO_Sports

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: US Women's Open golf 2022: Live score updates from Round 3