US Women's Open golf 2022: Live score updates from Round 2 at Pine Needles

SOUTHERN PINES — Mina Harigae scorched Pine Needles in the first round of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open to carry a one-stroke lead into Friday.

Justin Ray, the head of content for Twenty First Group, highlighted several key stats from Thursday's start to the 77th U.S. Women's Open.

Eight of the previous 10 Open champions were tied for eighth place or better after the first round. Twenty-six of the last 30 winners of this championship were at or within five of the lead at the end of the opening round.

Ingrid Lindblad, the second-ranked amateur in the world and reigning SEC Player of the Year, stole the show in Thursday's early wave.

Playing alongside legend and fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam, Lindblad carded a 65 for the lowest round by an amateur in Open history.

1:46 p.m. | Hyejin Choi vaults up leaderboard with 64

Hyejin Choi started Friday at even par and ended it with a 7-under-par 64 to move within two shots of the lead. Choi carded nine birdies in the second round to match the best-ever round at Pine Needles during an Open. Harigae had the same score Thursday.

1:37 p.m. | Michelle Wie West projected to miss cut

Michelle Wie West, who won the 2014 U.S. Women's Open at Pinehurst Resort's No. 2 course, is projected to miss the weekend at Pine Needles. She completed her second round Friday afternoon with a score of 5 over par.

1:10 p.m. | Mina Harigae increases lead

First-round Mina Harigae had back-to-back birdies on Nos. 5 and 6 to increase her lead with two holes remaining in her second round. Harigae is at 9 under.

1 p.m. | Projected cut at 3 over

Players with the top 60 scores after two rounds advance to weekend play.

11:40 a.m. | Moriya Jutanugarn rolls in 6 birdies in 9 holes

Jutanugarn started her day at 2 under. Through 13 holes Friday, she's one shot off the lead. Jutanugarn had six birdies in a nine-hole stretch to move to 7 under for the tournament.

10:55 a.m. | Nelly Korda moves to 2 under

Nelly Korda, who started her second round on the ninth hole, rolled in her first birdie of the day on the par-5 15th hole. She's 2 under for the tournament and five shots back of leader Mina Harigae.

10:45 a.m. | Moriya Juntanugarn 3 under at turn

Juntanugarn carded four birdies through her first nine holes and came in at 33. She currently sits at 5 under, two strokes off the lead.

10:15 a.m. | Ryan O'Toole tied for lead

O'Toole continued her hot start Friday morning with a birdie on the par-5 15th to move into a tie for the lead at 7 under.

10:05 a.m. | Moriya Juntanugarn cards 3 birdies in a row

Moriya Jutanugarn, who is her 11th Women's Open appearance, is 4 under through eight holes Friday. She carded three birdies in a row on Nos. 13, 14 and 15.

9:41 p.m. | Ryan O'Toole makes a move

Ryan O'Toole, who broke through for her first LPGA Tour win last summer at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, opened with a 4-under 67 on Thursday. She added a pair of birdies through her first five holes Friday to move to 6 under.

9:34 p.m. | Mina Harigae adds to her lead

Harigae, the first-round leader, started her second round on the ninth hole. She rolled in three pars before carding her first birdie of the day on the par-4 12th to move to 8 under.

