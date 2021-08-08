The US Women's Basketball Team Is an Olympic Dynasty, and We Don't Talk About It Enough

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 08: Team United States celebrate with their gold medals during the Women's Basketball medal ceremony on day sixteen of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games at Saitama Super Arena on August 08, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Women's basketball has struggled for years to be taken as seriously as the men's sport, and although there are many reasons that shouldn't be the case, Team USA's track record at the Olympics may be the most compelling argument yet. The US women's basketball team has won more Olympic gold medals than any other nation, in a display of dominance that rivals that of the American men's team.

Let's break it down. Women's basketball was first added to the Summer Olympics in 1976. This means that the Tokyo Olympics marked the 12th appearance of the sport. Of the 12 gold medals awarded so far, nine have gone to the American women, who have been undefeated on the Olympic stage since 1996. Only two other women's teams have won gold at the Olympics: the Soviet Union and the 1992 "Unified Team," comprising athletes from former Soviet countries.

For those crunching the numbers at home, this means that the US women's basketball team has won Olympic gold at a rate of 75 percent. For comparison, the men's team has taken home gold in 16 out of 20 Olympic tournaments (a rate of 80 percent) and has been undefeated since 2008.

Historically, basketball is one of the sports that American women have been most dominant in, along with soccer, gymnastics, and softball. With a win at the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup already under their belts, a win in Tokyo seemed inevitable - and of course, the team delivered. As they always do.