US Women Playing for Unprecedented Three-Peat in Water Polo

Team USA could become the first team to three-peat in women’s water polo since the Olympics added the sport in 2000.

The U.S. women started their streak in 2012 against Spain, and will hope to defeat them again on Saturday when the two teams face-off in the gold-medal match.

The U.S. reached the final in dramatic fashion. Team USA rallied after falling behind three points to the Russian Olympic Committee — a team they crushed 18-5 last week — on their way to a 15-11 victory in the semis.

Team Captain Maggie Steffens has been there for all the success. The MVP of the past two Olympic tournaments scored three goals against the ROC.

The Americans have never failed to medal in the event — and that streak is guaranteed to continue this year. Team USA won silver in 2000 and 2008 as well as bronze in 2004.

Viewers can stream the final at 3:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.