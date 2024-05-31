US Women’s Deaf National Soccer Team to play in Colorado

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — On the field, very little stands in the way of the U.S. Women’s Deaf National Soccer Team.

With three world championships, four gold medals in the Deaflympics and an all-time international record of 37-01, the bar is set extremely high.

“We’ve never lost it, that’s incredible,” noted Head Coach Amy Griffin. “I mean, what other team has done that?”

That winning streak will be put to the test on Saturday as the team hosts Australia in the first of a doubleheader with the U.S. Women’s National Team at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. This match will also mark the U.S. Women’s Deaf National Team’s first-ever full international match on U.S. soil.

“There is nothing like seeing this team play in person,” Griffin explained.

The team relies on a mixture of American Sign Language, pantomime and hand gestures, along with verbal signals to play. The sport is contested by deaf and hard-of-hearing athletes, with qualifying players needing to have a hearing loss of at least 55 decibels in their “better ear.” All players competing in deaf matches must remove all hearing aids before playing.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to spread awareness and visibility of this community, and of Deaf communities around the world,” said Defender Mia White, who is originally from Littleton. White is one of three players who compete professionally abroad.

Midfielder Holly Hunter played two years of collegiate soccer at the University of Colorado (2021-2022) before transferring to Northern Arizona University. She scored five goals in as many appearances during her debut tournament with the Deaf Women’s National Team in 2023, including the game-winning goal in the 3-0 win against Turkey in the tournament final.

“We can be here to inspire other deaf athletes to reach the next level and try to achieve their dreams,” Hunter said.

Kickoff is at noon.

