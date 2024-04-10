US women beat Canada in dramatic SheBelieves Cup final at Lower.com Field

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 19,000 fans packed into Lower.com Field in Downtown Columbus and got treated to a thrilling match as the US women’s soccer team beat Canada in a sudden death penalty shootout after a 2-2 tie.

The USWNT went down 1-0 late in the first half despite controlling most of the game but the tables turned quickly. Star forward Sophia Smith took over as she scored the equalizer in the 50th minute and the game-winner in the 68th minute, marking her second multi-goal performance in central Ohio.

Canada forced a penalty shootout after Adriana Leon scored a spot kick in the 86th minute to tie it 2-2. Penalties was extra dramatic as each team scored three shots in the regulation five rounds, forcing sudden death.

USA goalkeeper Alyssa Neaher saved the seventh penalty from Canada and was followed by defender Emily Fox converting the winning penalty, ending the shootout 5-4 for the USA.

With the win, the US women won its fifth straight SheBelieves Cup and grabbed its second trophy of 2024 to go along with its Gold Cup crown.

The US women controlled possession through the first 10 minutes but had issues finding open passes through the middle because of Canada’s organized defense.

The first great chance came in the 27th minute as Jaedyn Shaw performed a solo juggling act to create a shot in the box. It was stopped by Canadian keeper Kailen Sheridan before Shaw could make good contact.

On the back foot, Canada was able to take the lead before halftime as US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher came off her line towards the 18-yard box and did not regain possession. This allowed Canada’s Adriana Leon to score on an open net in the 40th minute.

The US women did not trail long as they scored the equalizer five minutes into the second half as Sophia Smith curled in a left-footed shot from 20 yards out into the far bottom corner. It marked her 17th goal for the Stars and Stripes.

Smith scored her second in the 68th minute as the US women put together a great attack from the back. Substitute Trinity Rodman sprinted down the wing with Smith and played her into the box as she converted her second of the night. That goal was her fifth in Columbus in just two matches.

As the US seemed to be on its way to the win, Canada was awarded a penalty with six minutes to go. Leon stepped up and converted the penalty kick to tie the game at two-a-piece. The match then went straight to a penalty shootout.

Canada got on the front foot until Naeher saved two penalties and scored one to bring the USA back up. Emily Sonnett had a chance to win the shootout in the fifth round but her kick went over the bar. In the seventh round, Naeher saved another penalty and then her teammate Emily Fox converted the trophy-winning penalty.

Before the US and Canada kicked off, Brazil and Japan met in the third-place match. The two drew 1-1 after 90 minutes with Brazil winning on a penalty shootout 3-0.

The US will play its first match in the Paris Olympics on July 25 when they take on Morocco or Zambia. They are also grouped with Germany and Australia for this summer’s games.

