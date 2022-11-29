U.S. vs. Iran: World Cup 2022 scores, updates
Welcome to the final round of group stage games at the 2022 World Cup. After each of the first two sets of games were staggered all throughout the day, the final games of the group stage rounds are played in two windows.
Each group's games happen at the same time so teams don't have an advance notice of what they have to do to move on to the knockout round.
Iran vs. United States
2 p.m. ET, Fox
Given that the U.S. men's national team has to win to advance to the second round, you should be taking the win straight up here over the worse odds to advance to the second round if you think the USMNT is going to get the win. We think so too — this team didn’t show any fear against England and an early goal on Tuesday will be a huge boost.
Wales vs. England
2 p.m. ET, FS1
Wales will be without goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey after his red card late in the loss to Iran. England is essentially assured a place in the second round — it’s why you can’t bet on England to advance — but a win means a game against Senegal in the second round and not the Netherlands. We’ll take England to win.
The U.S. has had some great opportunities to get another one late on here, but we're at halftime with just the one goal from Pulisic.
U.S. 1, Iran 0
Oh man. McKennie was in on goal and flicked it past the keeper but he's called offside right away.
Pulisic has come back into the game. The guts on Captain America!
The U.S. is playing down a man as Pulisic struggles standing while talking to the team doctor.
He's finally up but moving gingerly and visibly shaken up. That was a massive collision.
He paid the price for it too, crashing into the goalie after the score. Pulisic is still down in goal.