U.S. vs. England: World Cup 2022 scores, updates
The second round of the 2022 World Cup group stage games begin on Friday. Did you hear that the USMNT is playing?
Of course, you did. The United States is a significant underdog to England after the Three Lions demolished Iran to open their World Cup campaign. A loss likely dooms the United States' chances of advancing. A result is imperative. Can they get it?
England vs. United States
2 p.m. ET Friday, Fox
Bet this game with your head, not your heart. England is a deserved favorite at -175 after its performance against Iran. If you want to bet the U.S., we recommend taking a combo bet of a U.S. win and a tie at +135. Keep in mind that a tie is a very good result for the USMNT, especially if Wales doesn’t beat Iran. As you can see from the odds, England is the safer bet here and would effectively end the United States’ chances of advancing. If you want to be optimistic, hedge with that combo bet rather than going with one result.
SAVE!!! Matt Turner makes a lunging effort to deflect Mount's try out of bounds. That was a great stop.
Now the English are on the front foot! Great play from Shaw to nutmeg Dest and make a slick run into the box. Ultimately deflected out.
Another service into the box for the U.S. but Pulisic's header just glances wide of the box. Not as much on that one.
Another promising run from Sergiño Dest as he charges forward into the box and takes a shot that's deflected by Maguire.
Shaw carries the ball forward and lays off to Mount whose cross doesn't land favorably for Bellingham. Mount's follow-up ball for Kane is too close to Walker. USA immediately counter and Stones is hassled into handing the Americans a throw-in.
Trippier floats the ball towards Maguire who can't do anything with it. USA will be the happier team as things stand.
Pulisic absolutely blasted that ball but just couldn't keep it low enough as it clanged off the framework.