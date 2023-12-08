US Vetoes UN Resolution on Israel-Gaza Ceasefire

The United Nations (UN) Security Council met for an emergency meeting on Friday, December 8, to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza and vote on a ceasefire resolution.

The ceasefire resolution, which was put forth by the United Arab Emirates and backed by more than 90 member states, was vetoed by the United States and failed to pass. The United Kingdom abstained.

In a bid to pressure the passing of the resolution, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 on December 6, which gave him the power to notify the Security Council of “any matter which in his opinion, may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.”

“Facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system in Gaza, I urge the council to help avert a humanitarian catastrophe and appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared,” Guterres said.

Both the US and UK refused to back the resolution due to its lack of language condemning Hamas, according to the UN. Credit: UN via Storyful