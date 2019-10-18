US trainer Hollendorfer banned from Breeders' Cup

Arcadia (United States) (AFP) - Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer, banned from Santa Anita this year amid a spate of horse deaths will be barred from the upcoming Breeders' Cup at the California track.

"Earlier this year, the Stronach Group made the decision to prohibit Jerry Hollendorfer from participating at all TSG-owned tracks, including Santa Anita," Breeders' Cup organizers said in a statement on Friday.

"As announced by the Chairman of the Board, Fred Hertrich, and consistent with Santa Anita's position as host of this year's World Championships, we will honor their house rule and Jerry Hollendorfer will not be permitted to enter horses at this year's event."

The Stronach Group, grappling with an outcry over more than 30 equine deaths at Santa Anita this year, ordered Hollendorfer off all of their tracks after six horses — four at Santa Anita and two at Golden Gate Park — died under his care earlier this year.

The move came after American Currency, a four-year-old gelding trained by Hollendorfer, was euthanized after suffering a leg injury on the Santa Anita training track.

The Stronach Group suspended Hollendorfer after stating the trainer had failed to "match the level of safety and accountability we demand."

Santa Anita had 30 horses die during its winter-spring meet.

At the time, TSG said the 73-year-old trainer was "no longer welcome to stable, race, or train his horses at any of our facilities."

Hollendorfer shares an ownership interest in several horses in his stable.

A California Horse Racing Board rule prevents anyone with an ownership interest in a horse that they also train to race that horse under a different trainer.

Hollendorfer has so far been unsuccessful in pursuing a reinstatement to Stronach tacks through the courts.

But Breeders' Cup officials had been silent until Friday on whether they bar the American, who had hoped to saddle Vasilika in the Filly & Mare Turf and Danuska's My Girl in the Filly & Mare Sprint.

Hollendorfer is a three-time Breeders' Cup winner, with Battle of Midway in the 2017 Dirt Mile, Dakota Phone in the 2010 Dirt Mile, and Songbird in the 2015 Juvenile Fillies.

Pre-entries for the November 1-2, 14-race slate worth $30 million close on Monday. The second entry payment from all owners planning to run a horse is due on October 28, when final entries are set and post positions drawn.