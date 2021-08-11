US track star Cameron Burrell is dead at 26, Olympian father confirms

The former University of Houston sprinter was confirmed dead by his father, Leroy Burrell.

The former sprinter from the University of Houston was confirmed dead by his father, Olympic gold medalist Leroy Burrell.

Star sprinter Cameron Burrell, shown running in the opening round of the 100-meter race during the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships in 2019, has died at 26. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

“My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night,” the elder Burrell announced Tuesday via the university, where he serves as head coach of its track and field program. “We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family, and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends. We are profoundly grief-stricken, and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support.”

More information would be released when it was available, he said.

He was the NCAA individual champion in the 100 Meters in 2018 and a legendary Cougar. Thoughts are with Coach Burrell and his family. #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/B3X2I5l6Yy — GoCoogs.com (@gocoogs1) August 10, 2021

We are devastated by the unexpected passing of alumnus Cameron Burrell. We offer our sincerest condolences and support to the Burrell family and all who knew him, including Cameron’s many friends, coaches and teammates. pic.twitter.com/Wnjb12knIh — University of Houston (@UHouston) August 10, 2021

The godson of legendary sprinter Carl Lewis, Cameron Burrell was a sprinter at the University of Houston from 2013 to 2018. His father and his mother, Michelle Finn-Burrell, both won gold medals for America running track in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, and his aunt is a former Olympian as well.

In 2018, Burrell won the NCAA individual championship in the 100-meter race; his father had accomplished the same feat nearly three decades earlier. The younger Burrell ran anchor on the 4×100 relay team and helped his squad defend its NCAA national championship.

The former high school standout was also among the U.S. relay runners at the 2019 World Relays, where he won silver, plus he won gold at the 2018 Athletics World Cup. In 2017, he set a record for running 100 meters in less than 10 seconds.

“Cameron grew up around the Houston Athletics Department, worked hard, and developed himself into one of our greatest Track and Field stars,” Chris Pezman, University of Houston’s vice president of athletics, wrote in a statement.

“To lose him so suddenly is tragic,” said Pezman. “We ask all University of Houston and track and field fans to keep Coach Burrell and his family in their thoughts and prayers.”

Cameron Burrell is survived by his parents and his two brothers, Joshua and Jaden.

