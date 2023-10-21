US tells Sunak to ban Iran’s terrorist forces

A member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard brandishes a Palestinian flag in a rally in Tehran - NurPhoto

The US is calling on Britain to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorists in the wake of Tehran’s “complicity” in Hamas’s massacre of 1,400 people in Israel.

Joe Biden’s administration is publicly urging its allies to “designate the IRGC as a terrorist organisation” over the Iranian state security body’s link to terror across the globe.

A Whitehall source said some senior US officials had been privately encouraging their UK counterparts to proscribe the body, which has been banned in the US since 2019.

Matthew Miller, the US State Department’s official spokesman, said: “We absolutely think that other countries should designate the IRGC as a terrorist organisation.

“It’s a position that we’ve made clear a number of times. They finance terrorist activities, they have around the world for some time, and we think that other countries should take that step of designating them.”

The public remarks, at a briefing in Washington DC, will add to growing pressure within Britain to proscribe the IRGC, after several Tory MPs publicly called on Mr Sunak to act last week.

On Thursday, Robin Simcox, the Government’s counter-extremism tsar, said it was “unsustainable” for membership of the group and support for it to remain legal.

The US believes the Revolutionary Guards are behind many global attacks - AFP

Liam Fox, the former defence secretary who has long campaigned for the group to be proscribed, said: “The view from the American government can not be clearer, that they expect their allies to act and act swiftly to proscribe the IRGC.”

Dr Fox, who chairs the UK Abraham Accords Group, added: “Britain must not be seen as a laggard if we’re to maintain our influence in the region.”

The IRGC was founded as an ideological custodian of Iran’s 1979 revolution but has since morphed into a major military, political and economic force in the country.

Senior members of Hamas told the Wall Street Journal that IRGC officers had worked with the group since August to devise the Oct 7 attack.

Ali Fadavi, the IRGC’s deputy commander, said: “The resistance front’s shocks against the Zionist regimes will continue until this ‘cancerous tumour’ is eradicated from the world map.”

Speaking at a briefing for US journalists on Oct 10, Mr Miller declined to discuss “specific conversations” with European allies in relation to Iran. But a Whitehall source said that some American officials had directly encouraged UK counterparts to proscribe the IRGC, while being “respectful of our sovereignty”.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses the Revolutionary Guards in Tehran - via Reuters

It come as Rishi Sunak warns that Israel also now faces the threat of the “heavily armed, Iranian-backed force of Hezbollah” on its northern border, following the Oct 7 attack which is believed to have been partly motivated by Iran and Hamas’s desire to wreck a looming rapprochement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Writing in The Telegraph following meetings with the leaders of Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the Palestinian Authority, the Prime Minister states: “This pogrom was motivated by an evil hatred. But it was also prompted by a fear that a new dawn might be breaking in the Middle East, one that would leave old hatreds behind and offer hope of better, more secure, more prosperous lives across the region. On this trip, I was determined to keep that hope of a better future alive.”

Also writing for the Telegraph, Eli Cohen, Israel’s foreign minister, states: “The fanatical Iranian Ayatollah regime sustains Hamas militarily, financially, and politically. The Iranian regime is fostering war, trying to ignite an additional front from Lebanon through its other proxy, Hezbollah.

“They all strive to the annihilation of Israel, which would enable Iran to take over the entire Middle East and to spread its militant Islamist revolution further towards the Mediterranean, Europe and worldwide.”

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people marched in London in support of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

A separate rally by Hizb ut-Tahrir, an extremist Islamist group, featured calls for “Muslim armies” of neighbouring Arab states to invade Israel.

The State Department’s call came after a cross-party group of members of congress, including the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, wrote to Mr Sunak in May stating that “designating the IRGC will send the clear message to Iran that acts of terrorism against us, our partners, and innocent citizens must not, and will not be tolerated”.

Sanctions in place

Suella Braverman, who as Home Secretary is responsible for proscribing terror groups, is understood to have been making the case for formally designating the IRGC as one. Such a move would make membership of or support for the group illegal, joining organisations such as Hamas, Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

However, James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, has said that “many of the things that people want” from proscription were “actually being achieved by our sanctions regime” that is already in place.

The Foreign Secretary’s spokesman said: “The US policy to publicly support designation is not new. However, this is a sovereign decision and whilst it always remains open as an option it is not currently the Government’s position. The IRGC are not only sanctioned in their entirety – a number of individuals within this group are further sanctioned themselves.”

Mr Miller’s public call for America’s allies to proscribe the IRGC contrasts with an earlier statement, in February, in which the State Department simply said it was “up to each country to determine what action in regards to the IRGC is applicable under their legal authorities and in their best interests”.

However, a source close to the Foreign Secretary said the Whitehall source’s description of private conversations with US counterparts “was not a characterisation we recognise”.

Mr Miller said that “Iran likely knew that Hamas was planning operations against Israel, but without the precise timing or scope of what occurred”.

Last week, Alicia Kearns, the chairman of the Commons foreign affairs committee, and the former cabinet ministers Dr Fox, Sir Simon Clarke and David Jones, were among those who publicly urged Mr Sunak to proscribe the IRGC.

Mr Sunak replied: “I agree that Iran both poses an unacceptable threat to Israel and has a destabilising influence throughout the region. That is why we have sanctioned more than 350 Iranian individuals, including the entirety of the IRGC.

“The new National Security Act 2023 also gives us the powers that we need to keep us safe here at home... we will continue to work closely with our allies in finding the best possible way to contain Iran’s pernicious activities.”

The US Embassy in London declined to comment.