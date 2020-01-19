US swimmer Ryan Held reps Arcidiacono and Bulls in TYR Pro Swim Championship Series

The TYR Pro Swim Championship Series is currently taking place in Tokyo, Japan on NBC Sports. US swimmer Ryan Held, a Springfield, Illinois native made sure to rep the Bulls down in Knoxville, Tennessee at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center. 

You can tell Held is a true Bulls fan from the fact that he appears to be wearing a rookie year Ryan Arcidiacono jersey. 

With that type of loyalty, Bulls Nation had no choice but to cheer Held on:

Held finished fourth in the Men's 50m Freestyle. 

