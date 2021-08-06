Breaking News:

Allyson Felix wins 10th medal, becomes most decorated female Olympian in track and field

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens flat after July jobs data

·1 min read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 was muted at the open on Friday, as a strong increase in jobs in July sparked concerns of higher inflation at a time when the Delta variant of the coronavirus has cast a shadow over a broader economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.2 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35077.44. The S&P 500 was flat at 4429.07​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.9 points, or 0.21%, to 14864.216 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

Recommended Stories

  • Corsair CEO: Demand for gaming gear has exploded over the last few years

    Andy Paul, Corsair CEO & Founder, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Corsair earnings, the chip shortage, outlook for the gaming industry, and impacts from port delays.

  • Nelson Peltz to step down from P&G board

    The consumer goods giant appointed the founder of Trian Fund Management to its board in 2018, following a bitter months-long proxy fight - the biggest ever involving a U.S. company at the time. Trian has sold some of its stake in P&G since 2017. "P&G has created tremendous value for all stakeholders since 2017," Peltz said in a statement on Thursday.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Gensler’s Preference for Bitcoin Futures Products Is Likely Bad News for a Spot BTC ETF

    The SEC chairman's comments this week are causing issuers to readjust their expectations for the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF.

  • The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm

    Back in January of 2018, Tesla was worth about $59 billion, the more affordable Model 3 was still trying to ramp up production, and CEO Elon Musk had recently agreed to stay at the helm of the electric car company for at least another 10 years. As a New York Times story detailed, Musk made […] The post The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm appeared first on InsideHook.

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now As LCID Falls After Its Highly Anticipated IPO?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy With Arm Merger At Risk?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • Banks quietly curb overdraft fees — long a target for Democrats

    As Democrats work to eradicate overdraft fees, some banks are retooling their overdraft policies or eliminating the fees altogether on their own, moves that could help lower-income Americans save money.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • Huawei reports biggest ever revenue drop as consumer growth engine stutters

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies reported its biggest ever revenue drop in the first half of 2021, after U.S. sanctions drove it to sell a chunk of its once-dominant handset business and before new growth areas have fully matured. The biggest decline came from Huawei's consumer business group, which includes handsets, where revenue fell 47% to 135.7 billion yuan. In 2019 former U.S. President Donald Trump put Huawei on an export blacklist and barred it from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

  • Don’t want a Covid vaccine? Be prepared to pay more for insurance

    Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts, or a free joint haven’t done the trick. Get a Covid shot to protect your wallet. Getting hospitalized with Covid in the US typically generates huge bills.

  • Lithium-Mining Stocks Are Flying. Thank President Biden.

    Shares of lithium miners are soaring Thursday. One reported upside earnings, but the government is to thank for today's sector-wide rise.

  • Lufthansa narrows loss on cost cuts

    Narrowing losses and recording cash inflow for the first time since the start of the global health crisis - Germany's Lufthansa said on Thursday (August 5) recovering air travel combined with cost savings had helped in the second quarter. The group, which also owns Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, said its adjusted operating loss narrowed to $1.13 billion, slightly below forecasts.Lufthansa said the easing of travel curbs and pent-up demand drove significant recovery.And that job cuts had helped stem the cash bleed and deliver a cash inflow of about $402 million.The company's CEO said in a statement that "the fact that more than 30,000 colleagues have left us in the process so far hurts us all."Adding that it was "unavoidable to sustainably save the more than 100,000 remaining jobs". Lufthansa shares were up around 0.5% in mid-morning trade.Rivals, including Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG, have also recently reported a return to positive cash flow.But Lufthansa was more cautious about its outlook.While it predicted high tourist demand and a gradual recovery in business travel in the second half, the group kept its full-year capacity target at 40% of pre-crisis levels.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • How Much Money Do You Really Need To Invest In Real Estate?

    Most people believe you need to be ‘rich’ to invest in real estate. The fact of the matter is that you don’t need to be rich. You just need to be smart with your money and willing to invest it in an appreciating asset. There are many ways to invest in real estate, some that require more money than others. Here’s what you must know about investing in real estate and the money you’ll need. Do You Need a Lot of Money to Invest In Real Estate? No, depending on how you do it, you may invest in real e

  • GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Best Agricultural Commodity ETFs for Q4 2021

    Agricultural commodities like corn, soybeans, and wheat are essential to the food supply, thus spawning a giant global commodities market to buy and sell them. However, individual agricultural commodities are subject to dramatic volatility related to factors including weather, season, population, and more.

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.