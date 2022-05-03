US State Department says WNBA star is being 'wrongfully detained'

Associated Press

Louis Domingue didn't know what to think when he saw teammate and starting goalie Casey DeSmith skate to the bench midway through the second overtime period. Domingue stepped in and made 17 saves, and Evgeni Malkin scored on a deflection 5:58 into the third overtime, giving the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night. “I saw him go to the bench and I wasn't sure why they blew the whistle,” Domingue said of DeSmith, who left with what the Penguins said was a lower-body injury.