This Is Us star Ron Cephas Jones has died, aged 66

This Is Us actor Ron Cephas Jones died yesterday (August 19) at the age of 66.

Fans of This Is Us felt like they were part of the Pearson family, getting to know and love every character that graced the show's six seasons.

Now, a year after the show wrapped, the cast have come together again to honour the late actor Ron, who played William Hill on the NBC drama.

William was Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) biological father on the show, appearing in multiple episodes over the show's six-year run.



People reported the actor died due to a "long-standing pulmonary issue".

On his passing, some of the cast united online to share messages of love and praise for the star.

Sterling shared a heartfelt message, writing: "Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us. @cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I'll see you when I get there."

Mandy Moore, who played Pearson Rebecca, shared a photo of her and Ron from the show on Instagram and commented: "Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of This Is Us was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever.

"Even though he wasn't around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it's like he was always there. I'll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience.

"I am just so sad. My thoughts and love are with [his daughter] Jasmine and his family and friends."

Kate Pearson actress Chrissy Metz said: "Ron, thank you for brightening every room you walked into. I’ll never forget and have been changed by your kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent, and beautiful smile.

"May your transition be full of light and peace. Sending all of my love to Jasmine & his loved ones during this time. You are truly the coolest cat.”

A representative for the actor told People: "Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue."

"Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him," the statement continued. "He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde's on Broadway."

"Ron's inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on This is Us," it said. "He is is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones."

