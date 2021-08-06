‘This is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Lists Ranch-Style L.A. Starter Home

Having upgraded to a $3.5 million estate within the guard-gated community of Bell Canyon, Chrissy Metz no longer has any need for her former San Fernando Valley home. Unsurprisingly, the “This is Us” actress has now officially listed the smaller property, asking $1.9 million for the updated yet relatively unassuming Tarzana ranch house. Metz paid $1.6 million for the place two years ago.

Originally built in 1966, the five-bedroom, four-bath home rests on a quiet hillside street, on just under an acre of land fronted by a sloped front yard dotted with mature pines. There’s a two-car garage, plus an expansive driveway with room for several additional vehicles. Inside, 3,200 square feet of sun-drenched living space is punctuated by numerous skylights and recessed lights, all of them overlooking warm-toned hardwood floors.

Fully renovated, the gourmet kitchen is adorned with white cabinetry and stone countertops, and augmented with a built-in desk, breakfast bar and luxe stainless appliances. Just off the kitchen is a spacious living room and dining area, along with a laundry room offering direct access to the attached garage.

The master suite is secluded in its own wing with a walk-in closet and cozy sitting area. There are four more bedrooms, plus an office outfitted with built-in shelves; most of the bedrooms have direct access to the private backyard, which features a heated pool and spa, and a covered patio that spans nearly the home’s entire length. There’s also a tree-shaded brick deck ideal for al fresco dining.

Best-known for her role as Kate Pearson on NBC’s award-winning “This is Us,” the Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated star has also appeared in the films “Breakthrough” and “Sierra Burgess is a Loser.” And Metz, who moonlights as a singer-songwriter, has additionally released several musical tracks — “Girl Go,” “Talking to God,” “Actress” and “Feel Good” among them. The Florida native recently performed live at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and headlined Chrissy Metz & Friends, a benefit show for the CMA Foundation at the city’s historic Bluebird Café.

Sami Tarrab and Michael Metzger of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the Tarzana listing.

